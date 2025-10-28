Kass to share collaborative vision for the future of food along with actionable steps for a more sustainable food system

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) today announced that Sam Kass—celebrated chef, food policy innovator, investor, and author—will deliver the keynote address at Winter FancyFaire*, taking place January 11–13, 2026, in San Diego, California.

Winter FancyFaire* 2026 Welcomes Policy Innovator Sam Kass as Keynote Speaker

A former White House Chef and Senior Policy Advisor for Nutrition under President Barack Obama, Kass has long been a leading voice in reimagining and bettering the American food system. His latest book, The Last Supper: The Future of Food and the Fate of Our Species, examines how climate change, technology, and global innovation are transforming what and how the world will eat in the years ahead.

At Winter FancyFaire*, Kass will draw from his experience working with leaders across the food landscape, from growers and retailers to policymakers and entrepreneurs, to explore what a more resilient and sustainable system might look like. His keynote will challenge attendees to consider how today's decisions can deliver a stronger future and offer practical ways for businesses to drive meaningful industry-wide change.

"Sam Kass embodies the forward-thinking, ingredient-driven, and innovation-minded spirit of the specialty food community," said Bill Lynch, Specialty Food Association President. "His vision for the future of food complements the mission of Winter FancyFaire* to spark discovery, set intentions, and inspire change across the industry."

In The Last Supper, Kass explores what he calls "The Core Principle"; a roadmap for the food industry that will ensure a bright future for the food system. Winter FancyFaire* attendees will explore how four key drivers—culture, policy and legislation, business, and technology—can work in tandem to create lasting transformation for the food industry, including specialty food. Drawing on his work as a partner at venture capital firm Acre Venture Partners, Kass will connect theory to practice, offering insights on how innovation and investment can power sustainable progress.

The first major food show of 2026, Winter FancyFaire* will celebrate emerging trends and culinary innovation, while also inspiring participants to think bigger and embrace their roles in the future of specialty food. Kass' keynote will anchor a program designed to help attendees navigate what's next, from flavor forecasting to sustainability strategies and beyond.

As with all SFA trade shows, Winter FancyFaire* will be open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and media. To learn more about the event, book exhibit space, or register to attend, please visit www.winterfancyfaire.com.

About Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $219-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and education. SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire*, and the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter Specialty Food SmartBrief, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Show reports. Find out more at Specialtyfood.com, and connect with SFA on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE Specialty Food Association