Winter Fest OC Returns for 10th Anniversary! Don't Miss Lowest Ticket Prices of the Season During "Christmas in July" Sale

For a Limited Time, Save $25 on Anytime Use General Admission Tickets and Season Passes to Southern California's Largest Winter Festival at OC Fair & Event Center

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Fest OC , Southern California's largest winter festival, returns to Costa Mesa for its 10th anniversary on select dates from November 22 through January 5. Featuring over a million lights, massive holiday decor, live shows, and thrilling snow and ice activities, Winter Fest OC is a one-of-a-kind winter wonderland experience that promises endless opportunities for memory-making. From the North Pole Journey immersive experience to the enchanting Ice Skating Trail, Snow Play area, 150-foot ice tubing slide, carnival fun, and an all new holiday light show featuring more than 2 million lights and synchronized music, Winter Fest OC celebrates the magic of winter.

Don’t Miss Winter Fest OC's Lowest Ticket Prices of the Season During “Christmas in July” Sale Live Now!

"We are so excited to announce that Winter Fest OC is returning this November for our tenth anniversary of transforming OC Fair & Event Center into a magical winter wonderland," said Katrina Carlson, COO of PSQ Productions and executive producer of Winter Fest OC. "You won't want to miss this year's celebration, featuring fan-favorite returning attractions and an all-new holiday light show. Our Christmas in July sale offers guests the lowest ticket prices of the season with $25 savings on tickets that can be used on any day of their choice!"

Christmas in July Sale Tickets

Winter Fest OC is offering the lowest ticket prices of the season during its "Christmas in July" sale live now. For a limited time, guests can save $25 on anytime use general admission tickets, ultimate experience passes and season passes. Add-on attraction tickets and other ticket types will be available beginning in September.

General Admission : Includes the fan-favorite "North Pole Journey" immersive walk-through experience, unlimited rides on the Snowflake Summit ice tubing slide, real snow play, nightly live shows with snowfall, festive photo opportunities, and more. Limited tickets available on sale for $24.99* for adults and $19.99* for children aged 3 to 12.

Ultimate Experience Admission : Includes all of general admission, as well as a VIP Snowflake Summit ice tubing slide pass plus unlimited carnival rides and winter inflatables in Polar Playground. Limited tickets available on sale for $69.99* for adults and $64.99* for children aged 3 to 12.

Every Day Season Pass : Enjoy holiday magic all season long with a Winter Fest OC season pass, providing unlimited general admission entry on all 35 days, including special days like Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Limited tickets available on sale for $70.99* for adults and $65.99* for children.

Holiday Parties : Book your holiday party early before space is sold out! Winter Fest OC is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays with friends, co-workers and family. Private VIP fireside igloo rentals are available for up to 10 guests with a fire pit and server, as well as partial or exclusive event buy-out opportunities for up to 10,000 guests.

Learn more and purchase tickets now at WinterFestOC.com . Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X , and YouTube for the latest announcements on promotions, entertainment, food and fun.

*Fees not included

