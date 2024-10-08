Winter Fest OC Returns November 22nd, Offering 35 Days of Wintery, Holiday Fun!

This year, guests can experience more thrills with an expanded carnival, including an all-new dedicated kids carnival. Guests can expect both favorite and new rides, including Turbo Speed, where riders are taken for a 70mph "spin" that takes them 120 feet in the air; Hawaiian Express, a ride reminiscent of riding the waves of Hawaii, putting guests on an up-down-around trip faster and faster, then backwards too; the Inversion, featuring a tripod holding a total of 12 guests with the main arm of the ride swinging side to side like a pendulum, then swings to invert guests completely around and upside down at heights of 80 feet. All this plus the Giant Wheel, where guests will have jaw-dropping views of the lights from nearly 100 feet above Winter Fest OC, and so many more.

"We are so excited to once again celebrate the holiday season and the special tenth anniversary of Winter Fest OC," said Katrina Carlson, executive producer of Winter Fest OC. "Winter Fest OC has grown so much in the past decade, and we wouldn't be where we are today without the support of the Southern California community. Be sure to grab your tickets now for the best prices of the season, and join us for an unforgettable winter wonderland experience!"

Don't miss the limited time early bird specials available now through late October, offering anytime use general admission tickets for $29.99 for adults and $24.99 for children 3 to 12 years old with no additional transaction fees on tickets. General admission tickets include the fan-favorite Snowflake Summit ice tubing slide, the all-new holiday light show featuring more than 2 million lights with synchronized music, the magical "North Pole Journey" walk-through experience, real snow play, nightly strolling entertainment and snow flurries, dazzling light displays, countless winter photo opportunities, and much more.

Stay tuned for more announcements and visit WinterFestOC.com to see all pricing, add-on attractions, and event information as it is released.

