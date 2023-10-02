Winter Fest OC Returns November 24th Bringing More Holiday Magic Than Ever Before, Including Real Snow Play!

For a Limited Time, Save on Anytime Use General Admission Tickets and Ultimate Experience Passes to Southern California's Largest Winter Festival at OC Fair & Event Center

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Fest OC, Southern California's largest winter festival, returns to Costa Mesa from November 24th through January 7th on select dates, bringing winter fun for all ages! Winter Fest OC transforms OC Fair & Event Center into a magical winter wonderland with the region's one and only outdoor ice skating trail, ice tubing slide, and a real snow play area filled with endless delights. From free play to snowball throwing zones, sledding for the little ones, and a mesmerizing snow carousel, Winter Fest OC offers a winter wonderland like no other.

Winter Fest OC promises endless opportunities for memory-making fun for kids and adults alike. Sip on seasonal cocktails, wine, and beer in the all-new holiday lounge, discover talented local artisans and complete your gift shopping at the new holiday market, and enjoy festive photo opportunities throughout Winter Fest OC. Additional add-on experiences include VIP cabanas and cozy igloos with fire pits for roasting s'mores that are perfect for date nights, birthdays, or private parties.

"We are so excited to announce the return of Winter Fest OC this November where guests can enjoy the magic of the season with their favorite attractions, including an all-new outdoor ice skating trail, ice tubing slide, and the return of real snow in a bigger and better experience," said Katrina Carlson, executive producer of Winter Fest OC. "Our early bird special offers guests savings on general admission tickets and Ultimate Experience passes. You don't want to miss this limited time sale on tickets that can be used on any day of your choice!"

Don't miss the limited time early bird specials October 4th through 11th, offering anytime use general admission tickets for $34.99* for adults and $29.99* for children 3 to 12 years old - a $20 savings from gate prices. General admission tickets include the fan-favorite thrilling 150-foot-long, 9-lane ice tubing slide, and the magical "North Pole Journey" experience where visitors can embark on a guided quest to become a certified elf, filled with wonder and interactive discoveries along the way. Additional attractions include real snow play, interactive character meet and greets, live stage performances, a nightly tree lighting celebration with snow flurries, dazzling light displays, and much more.

Stay tuned for more announcements and visit WinterFestOC.com to see all pricing, add-on attractions, and event information as it is released. For the latest updates on promotions, entertainment, food and fun, follow us on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube or with #WinterFestOC.

*Processing fees additional

SOURCE Winter Fest OC

