Winter Fest OC Returns November 28 with Live Entertainment, Dazzling Lights, & Winter Attractions For All Ages

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of the holiday season is about to begin as Winter Fest OC announces its exciting lineup of live entertainment and holiday performers for the 2025 season. Southern California's largest winter festival will return to the OC Fair & Event Center from November 28, 2025, through January 4, 2026, featuring exciting live bands, nightly tree lighting celebrations, and festive performances alongside dazzling lights, real snow and ice, and thrilling attractions for all ages.

"Back by popular demand, this year we're thrilled to feature even more live bands and community entertainment that bring the magic of the holidays to life," said Mark Entner, CEO of PSQ Productions. "Now celebrating our 11th year, Winter Fest OC has become a cherished holiday tradition for families across Southern California. From beloved local performers to our nightly tree lighting and holiday house light show, there's truly something for everyone to enjoy. It's the perfect blend of music, tradition, and memories for all ages."

Character Meet-and-Greets

Enjoy meet-and-greet photo opportunities with fan-favorite Winter Fest OC characters including Yowie the Yeti, Ice Princess, Jack Frost, Snowflake stilt walkers, and other holiday favorite mascots and entertainment.

Nightly Tree Lighting Celebration

Join your favorite Winter Fest OC characters each night at 5:45 p.m. as the tree lights up with music, falling snow, magic, and festive holiday cheer.

Holiday House Light Show

Experience the magic of the season as dazzling lights dance in perfect harmony with festive music running throughout the night— a must-see spectacle at Winter Fest OC!

Live Holiday Entertainment

Winter Fest OC will showcase a curated lineup of live bands and community performers throughout the season, bringing energy and holiday spirit to the stage daily. Featured performers include:

Redneck Rodeo – Country Band (November 20)

Line Dancing with DJ Cindi (November 29)

24K Magic – Bruno Mars Tribute Band (December 11)

Orange County Song & Dance (December 13 & 19)

DSB – Journey Tribute Band (December 18)

School of Rock (December 20 & January 4)

Grand Sonic Theory – Dance-Rock Party Band (December 23)

KAYLN – Pop Singer/Songwriter (December 29)

It's Britney Beep – Britney Spears Tribute (December 30)

Queen Nation – Tribute to Queen (December 31 – New Year's Eve Celebration with Fireworks)

Flashback Heart Attack – 80s Cover Band (January 2)

Additional community performers and musical acts will be announced soon. Visit www.WinterFestOC.com for the full entertainment schedule as it's released.

Photos with Santa

Visit with Santa and capture your holiday photos in the Forest of Lights at Winter Fest OC through December 24 before he returns to the North Pole. The Santa Photo Package allows guests to take a photo with Old Saint Nick for $19.99, including an expedited line, a digital download and one 8x10 printed photo to cherish the memories of the holiday season. A separate line will be offered for guests to take complimentary photos with Santa on their own devices.

$5 Festive Flavors Menu - Happy Hour Specials

Winter Fest OC brings you a feast of flavors and festive fun with its returning $5 Festive Flavors menu! For the first two hours each evening, guests can enjoy sample-sized portions of their favorite winter treats for just $5. This fantastic offer invites you to explore a diverse menu, featuring everything from tacos, hot dogs and pizza to popcorn, fresh-baked cookies and churros. Come savor the season's tastiest bites and make unforgettable memories at Winter Fest OC! For a full list of food items, visit www.WinterFestOC.com .

All Tickets Available Now

Tickets are available now at www.WinterFestOC.com . Flexible ticket options – including Snow Pass, Season Snow Pass, and the new Platinum Pass – offer something for every budget and schedule. Add-on experiences such as Polar Putt-Putt mini golf, Bounce Pass, and Fireside Igloos ensure endless fun for the whole family.

