Winter Fest OC Welcomes 2025 with New Year's Eve Celebration Featuring Taylor Nation, a Taylor Swift Tribute Band, Two Countdowns, Fireworks and More!

Celebrate New Year's Eve at SoCal's Largest Winter Wonderland with Live Entertainment, Festive Attractions, and Endless Delights

COSTA MESA, Calif. , Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Fest OC , Southern California's largest winter festival, is ringing in the new year not once, but twice at the OC Fair & Event Center. Enjoy winter-themed activities, groove to the songs we all know and love from the Taylor Nation Tribute Band*, and witness spectacular firework displays during two countdown celebrations at both 9pm and midnight. Winter Fest OC's New Year's Eve festivities extend from 4pm to 12:30am, offering immersive experiences and unforgettable memories for all ages to ring in the new year with winter-themed fun.

Don't miss Winter Fest OC's New Year's Eve Celebration featuring Taylor Nation, two countdowns, fireworks, and more!

Winter Fest OC continues to bring winter delights through January 5th including real snow play, ice tubing, more than 50 carnival rides, games and attractions, ice skating under the stars and the North Pole Journey immersive experience. Guests can enjoy massive holiday decor, unique photo opportunities, seasonal food and drinks, an all-new holiday light show featuring more than 2 million lights with synchronized music, and so much more.

Giving Machine

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Winter Fest OC will feature two Giving Machines on-site beginning December 19. At each of these vending machines, guests can select from a variety of charitable items to 'purchase' like blankets, diapers, school supplies and more. Donations support local nonprofit organizations including the Children's Hospital of Orange County, South County Outreach, Farmhouse Rescue, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

New Year's Eve Festivities

Ring in the new year with a dazzling firework display and celebration among Yowie the Yeti and friends. End the night (and year!) on a high note by dancing to the tunes of fan-favorite hits and singalong songs from the Taylor Nation Tribute Band. Don't miss out on all the fun as we bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one in style!

NYE Entertainment Schedule

9:00pm : Early NYE Countdown & Firework Show with Taylor Nation Tribute Band

: Early NYE Countdown & Firework Show with Taylor Nation Tribute Band 12:00am : NYE Countdown & Firework Show with Taylor Nation Tribute Band

VIP Fireside Private Igloo Rentals

Enjoy a cozy igloo for up to 10 guests complete with plush seating, a private fire pit, and a breathtaking view of the nightly holiday light show. Specially-themed food and drink orders can be placed when a time slot is reserved, and craft cocktails and libations can be purchased on-site at the Fireside Igloos private bar.

Tickets & Pricing

Tickets are available now through January 5th at WinterFestOC.com , with general admission tickets starting at $24.99 for children and $29.99 for adults.

*This event is fan-sponsored and not endorsed by or affiliated with TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities.

