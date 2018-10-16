Winter Garden, FL business owner earns a spot-on Bloomberg TV show, The American Dream

Curtis's story begins in the outskirts of Tulsa, Oklahoma where he describes his early years as the typical American childhood, "where you had to be home before the street lights came on." Curtis explains that he graduated from a small-town high school where there was limited opportunity. After graduation, Curtis joined the U.S Army where he excelled and gained rank quickly. Although Curtis enjoyed serving in the U.S Army, in the early 1990's he decides to return home. Remembering his success as a young fruit peddler, Curtis returns to door-to-door fruit sales with his step-father. The experience taught Curtis valuable business and life lessons in customer service and sales that today Curtis deems priceless.

With a family on the way, Curtis accepts a position with a national drywall company as their Safety Director. Curtis excels in his position only without proper recognition. Acknowledging his discontent with the company, Curtis makes a pivotal move to start his own drywall business.

Alongside his first partner, Curtis worked long hours, which paid off as the company grew and was very successful. Reminiscent of other entrepreneurs' stories, when business seems to be on autopilot, life throws a curve ball. During an unscheduled meeting, Curtis' partner announces that he wants to buy Curtis out and after much deliberation, he agrees. Curtis learned a lot from the partnership, but he wouldn't let this setback dictate his future. He decides to start another drywall company. This time he would do things his way, with a team that embodied his beliefs. Unsurprisingly, Curtis did what came naturally to him. He worked. In 2008 with experience and a sharpened instinct, United Wall Systems was born. Coincidently 2018 marks United Wall Systems tenth anniversary as a prosperous, leading commercial drywall company, due to its strong core values and carefully selected team.

Entrepreneurs relate to Curtis's story, from humble beginnings to celebrating business successes and failures alike, noting that each experience contains precious learning opportunities for the future. The American Dream TV show proves that The American Dream is alive, as it celebrates each guest's unique story.

For the complete segment on Curtis Yoder visit, www.unitedwalls.com.

