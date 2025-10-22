Winter in Europe: TripMasters Launches Winter Packages Featuring Christmas Markets and Top Ski Escapes

Best European Winter Packages

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TripMasters unveils its 2025/2026 Best Winter Packages—inviting travelers to experience the magic of Europe in its most enchanting season. From snow-dusted Christmas Markets to Alpine ski escapes and historic cities aglow with festive lights, TripMasters' Winter 2025 European Launch offers exclusive savings on flights, hotels, and tours across the continent.

While Europe's summer season continues to attract global visitors, TripMasters reports a surge in winter interest among travelers seeking the best value winter vacations at top winter destinations. Winter travel offers a rare blend of lower airfare and hotel rates, shorter lines at top attractions, and a more intimate experience with local culture.

In an article published by Yahoo Finance, according to TUI, Europe's largest tour operator, winter 2025/26 bookings are already up compared to last year, signaling resilient demand for winter travel across Europe.

Among TripMasters' most anticipated launches are its Christmas Market itineraries, which combine festive traditions with scenic beauty. Highlights include:

Munich, Innsbruck, Salzburg & Bavaria – A fairytale route through Alpine towns, brimming with handcrafted gifts, glühwein, and holiday cheer.

– A fairytale route through Alpine towns, brimming with handcrafted gifts, glühwein, and holiday cheer. Brussels, Berlin, Prague & Dresden – A journey through the heart of Central Europe's most beloved markets, featuring centuries-old squares illuminated by thousands of lights.

– A journey through the heart of Central Europe's most beloved markets, featuring centuries-old squares illuminated by thousands of lights. Prague, Vienna & Budapest – Discover the magic of Central Europe at its most festive. Wander through Prague's medieval squares, sip mulled wine beneath Vienna's grand palaces, and enjoy the twinkling riverfront markets of Budapest, all wrapped in the charm of the holiday season.

Each itinerary can be fully customized through TripMasters' online platform, allowing travelers to add guided tours, private transfers, or extra city stays to fit their schedule and style.

TripMasters' new Top Winter Destinations collection also shines a spotlight on Europe's most breathtaking ski regions : Switzerland, Austria, France, and Italy, offering experiences from cozy alpine villages to glamorous resorts. Packages include Zermatt, Innsbruck, St. Moritz, Chamonix, and Cortina d'Ampezzo, with optional train routes connecting the mountains to nearby cultural capitals.

Geneva & Chamonix-Mont-Blanc – Discover the splendor of the Swiss and French Alps, where snow-dusted peaks meet elegant lakeside charm. Wander through festive markets in Geneva and experience the magic of Mont Blanc's winter wonderland in Chamonix.

– Discover the splendor of the Swiss and French Alps, where snow-dusted peaks meet elegant lakeside charm. Wander through festive markets in Geneva and experience the magic of Mont Blanc's winter wonderland in Chamonix. Zurich & Zermatt – Embark on a classic Swiss ski adventure through alpine landscapes and world-class resorts. Explore Zurich's charming Old Town and glide down Zermatt's pristine slopes beneath the shadow of the iconic Matterhorn.

– Embark on a classic Swiss ski adventure through alpine landscapes and world-class resorts. Explore Zurich's charming Old Town and glide down Zermatt's pristine slopes beneath the shadow of the iconic Matterhorn. Vail & Beaver Creek – Escape to Colorado's premier ski destinations, where cozy lodges, powdery trails, and twinkling village lights set the stage for an unforgettable winter getaway in the heart of the Rockies.

"As travelers seek authenticity and value, Europe's winter season has become a secret worth sharing," said a TripMasters spokesperson. "Our goal is to make these experiences accessible and customizable, so travelers can design their own version of a winter wonderland. Whether that's sipping cocoa under the lights of Prague's Old Town or skiing down the Swiss Alps."

Founded in 1984, TripMasters.com is a leader in customizable, multi-destination travel. With a pioneering online platform, TripMasters empowers travelers to design flexible, personalized itineraries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Canada, the Pacific, and beyond. Whether planning a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a luxury escape, customers can choose from thousands of destinations, mix and match flights, hotels, and activities, and build trips with up to 12 cities—all in one seamless booking process. TripMasters combines the convenience of technology with expert customer support to deliver exceptional value and unforgettable travel experiences.

