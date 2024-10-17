Winter is Coming. Get Your RV Ready with Tips from Truma

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shorter days and lower temperatures of the winter months are right around the corner. While for some this may be the end of the RV camping season, many others enjoy year-round camping. Whether you are enjoying cold-weather activities, migrating to warmer climates, or hunkering down until spring, now is the time to make sure your RV is ready to weather the changing seasons. Truma has put together a guide to help get you ready for winter.

Preparation is Your Friend

No matter what kind of RV you own or where your travels will take you, one truth is universal: when it gets too cold, water freezers. As we have seen in recent years, this is true even for those in the southern United States. The winter is a welcome reprieve from the high heat and humidity for locals and a respite from the ice and snow for northern visitors. But even in these milder climates, it is possible to experience temperatures below freezing.

When water freezes, it expands, which can cause costly damage to the plumping and water systems in your travel trailer or motorhome. We highly recommend keeping a watchful eye on the forecast and fully winterizing your RV if you expect to encounter freezing temperatures.

Because every RV is different, your owner's manual will be your best resource for winterization instructions. If you have Truma or Alde systems on board, you can find detailed instructions on the Truma website .

Getting a Head Start

If your RV will be hibernating in storage for the next several months, you can take advantage of the remaining warmer days of fall. This is the perfect time to tackle routine annual maintenance from deep cleaning the RV to organizing your gear. If you have a Truma AquaGo instant water heater, Truma recommends decalcifying the system at least once a year to extend the life of the appliance and improve efficiency. You can find a tutorial here .

Taking care of all of these less-than-fun tasks before you put your RV away for the winter will give you a head start next year. You'll be able to spend the first nice weekend of spring at the campsite enjoying your RV instead of in the driveway working on it.

