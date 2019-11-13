Winter is coming: how can Philadelphia homeowners prepare in case of emergency?

"Winter Weather Awareness Week is an important time for Philadelphia residents to learn how to protect themselves from the seasonal extremes, but it's a great reminder to protect our homes too," said Joseph Giannone, owner of Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. "When homeowners don't take the appropriate precautions, they can find themselves without water or adequate heat on the coldest days of winter."

Giannone provides four suggestions for the upcoming winter season:

Winterize your home : Proper insulation will keep heat from exiting your home and keep the cold out. It's important to inspect the weather stripping of doors and the seals on windows. To remain comfortable and reduce utility bills, proactively replace any brittle or damaged stripping before freezing temperatures arrive. Insulating exposed plumbing will aid in the prevention of freezing pipes, wasted water and costly water damage.

: Proper insulation will keep heat from exiting your home and keep the cold out. It's important to inspect the weather stripping of doors and the seals on windows. To remain comfortable and reduce utility bills, proactively replace any brittle or damaged stripping before freezing temperatures arrive. Insulating exposed plumbing will aid in the prevention of freezing pipes, wasted water and costly water damage. Check your heating system : Most heating systems that break down tend to do so during the first days below freezing, but keeping up with routine maintenance can prevent untimely failures. Call a trusted, local professional for a full system tune-up to ensure it is working properly before the weather takes a turn for the worst. These services will help maximize efficiency and identify any potential issues before they manifest as expensive mechanical breakdowns.

: Most heating systems that break down tend to do so during the first days below freezing, but keeping up with routine maintenance can prevent untimely failures. Call a trusted, local professional for a full system tune-up to ensure it is working properly before the weather takes a turn for the worst. These services will help maximize efficiency and identify any potential issues before they manifest as expensive mechanical breakdowns. Prepare a safe heating alternative : If you have an electric furnace but also have a fireplace, be sure it's ready in the event that there is a loss of power. Make sure the flue is clear of buildup, keep burning material a safe distance from open flame but readily accessible in case of poor weather conditions.

: If you have an electric furnace but also have a fireplace, be sure it's ready in the event that there is a loss of power. Make sure the flue is clear of buildup, keep burning material a safe distance from open flame but readily accessible in case of poor weather conditions. Make an emergency kit: An emergency kit can include items such as batteries, blankets, food, water, jumper cables for the car, first aid kit, flashlights and a bag of salt for tire traction. Keep the emergency kit in a safe location that is easily accessible in the home. Additionally, it would be a good idea to have a similar emergency kit prepared for the road in the event residents become stranded in their vehicles.

"Philadelphia winters can be harsh at times but are manageable with a little preparation," Giannone said. "We hope these reminders and tips help our neighbors enjoy a warm, comfortable and hassle-free holiday season this year."

For more information about preparing your home for winter weather, contact Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning at (215) 383-2956 or visit www.CallJG.com .

About Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a family-owned and operated business providing the Philadelphia area with high-quality plumbing and HVAC services. Our team of technicians is well-trained, insured, and always guarantees you the best work possible. We always go the extra mile for our customers, even providing same-day emergency service so we can attend to any of your plumbing, air conditioning, and heating needs at any time. Located in the Philadelphia area, we service customers throughout the city and in the surrounding areas. For more information, call (215) 383-2956 or visit www.calljg.com .

