Winter is coming. Is your HVAC system ready for colder weather?

"You've had your air conditioner going all summer and haven't thought about your heating system, but now is the time to start checking on it to make sure it is functioning correctly," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "Now that we are into fall, there are some maintenance issues that can be addressed immediately to make sure your HVAC system will not fail you when you need it to keep your family warm."

Puzio recommends the following five tips to ensure heating systems are in good working order:

Change the filter. Dirty filters tax the HVAC system into working harder because the system cannot get enough fresh air to allow it to run efficiently. Filters should be changed every three months. Mark calendars with reminder notices if necessary. Conduct both an audio and visual inspection of your HVAC system. If there are items laying near or propped up on the furnace or boiler, remove them. There should be a 3-foot clearance between the HVAC unit and anything stored near it. Many insurance companies will note this on yearly inspections and request removal. After the visual inspection, turn on the system and listen for any unusual banging or clanging noises that sound out of the ordinary. Turn on the HVAC system two to three times before cold weather settles in. During the warmer months, wild animals may have crawled into the system's nooks and crannies and brought with them outdoor debris and nesting items. Household dirt and dust also settle into the system and can clog its performance. Turning on the HVAC system a few times before a very cold day will help the homeowner ascertain whether there are issues before a cold snap hits. Check the thermostat. If the thermostat requires batteries, fall is a good time to check to see if they need to be replaced. If the thermostat is programmable, fall is also an optimum time to make sure the thermostat is programmed and working correctly. Schedule a yearly maintenance visit. If your furnace or boiler is fueled by natural gas or oil, it will emit other gases when producing heat. These elements need to be checked to ensure they are contained and are at safe levels. Even if the HVAC system heats using other methods, all heating systems should be checked for wiring issues, clogs and other mechanical problems.

"There are few things worse than waking up to a Roanoke Valley ice storm and realizing that your heating system is not working," Puzio said. "By taking the time to follow these tips, you can check to see if your HVAC system is in good working order so that you can stay warm and cozy indoors while it's cold outside."

For more information on HVAC maintenance and repair, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout south west Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

