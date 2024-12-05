Winter Is Coming: Top Tips for Snow Equipment Maintenance and Snow Removal According to Stanley Black & Decker, Maker of Top Brands Like DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, Cub Cadet® and Troy-Bilt®

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a leading manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, wants to help property owners gear up for winter with snow removal tips and product recommendations from its iconic DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, Cub Cadet®, and Troy-Bilt® brands.

DEWALT® 21'' 208cc Single Stage Auger Propelled Snow Blower with Electronically Governed Engine

"For those who live in snow states, snow removal is an unavoidable part of the season. But, it doesn't have to feel like such a chore," said Toby Mathieson, Director, Product Management - Snow, at Stanley Black & Decker. "Conditions will vary from region to region, which means there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. One of the most important aspects is to ensure you have the right equipment and tools before the first snowfall."

Help prepare for this snow season with the following tips:

Choose the Right Equipment

When choosing a snow blower, keep these considerations in mind: how much snowfall do you typically get, what type of terrain are you clearing snow from, and what do you need from your snow blower (e.g., features like power steering, electric start, headlights or heated hand grips)?

Amount of snowfall will help you decide between a single-stage, two-stage or three-stage snow blower. The more stages a machine has, the more powerful and efficient it will be to clear more snow in less time. Single-stage snow blowers are ideal for up to 6-inches of snowfall; two-stage snow blowers are engineered to clear up to 12-inches of snowfall; and three-stage snow blowers are designed to handle up to 23-inches of snowfall, depending on the model.

If you don't get much annual snowfall, have a smaller area for snow removal and are physically able, you likely don't need much more than a snow shovel. If this doesn't sound like your situation, you should find a snow blower that's a fit for you. However, even with a snow blower, it's a good idea to still have a snow shovel to remove snow from tighter spaces. Choose a wide-shaped pusher shovel with an aluminum blade to remove snow that has frozen to surfaces.

Check out these top snow blower picks from Stanley Black & Decker's brands:

Complete Seasonal Maintenance

Before use, take time to inspect your machine, specifically checking for any damage, rust or dirt. Replace any necessary parts, like worn skid shoes, shave plates or belts, and check that operator control levels are functioning properly. For gas units, change out fluids like gas or oil and check the spark plug.

If you have a battery-powered unit, charge your batteries if you haven't used them in a while to confirm they're working properly. Always check the operator's manual for detailed instructions on your specific snow blower.

Make Your Mark

After a heavy snowfall, it's difficult to determine where the pavement ends and your yard begins, which can lead to grass and even plants getting damaged. To help prevent this, line the edges of your driveway and sidewalks with reflector stakes or colored flags prior to the first major snowfall. These serve as guides when operating your snow blower and can help safeguard your lawn.

Keep Up with the Forecast

If snow is in the forecast, stay up to date on what's happening outside. Try to keep up with snow removal as best you can and remove it promptly; waiting can make the cleanup process tougher and longer.

Bundle Up

Dress appropriately for the weather. Don't wear jewelry, long scarves or other loose clothing that could become entangled in the moving parts of the snow blower. Always wear safety glasses or eye shields during operation – thrown objects can ricochet and cause serious injury to the eyes.

Pay Attention to Snow Pile

Do your best to keep snow from building up on the sides and foundation walls of your home. This is because when the snow melts, it can refreeze and widen existing cracks, allowing water to seep into the walls of your home. Also, always make sure the end of your driveway is as clear as possible to help reduce buildup when snow plows clear the street.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

