Winter Is The Best Time To Buy A Home

According to the analysis, buyers willing to close on a home purchase the day after Christmas realize the biggest discounts below full market value of any day in the year. This analysis of more than 23 million single family home and condo sales over the past six years is evidence of the continuation of a hot sellers' market (see full methodology below).

"Closing on a home purchase the day after Christmas or on New Year's Eve can be one of the most financially beneficial holiday-season gifts you can get," said Todd Teta, chief product officer with ATTOM Data Solutions. "While lots of folks are shopping the day-after Christmas sales or getting ready to ring in the New Year, our data shows that buyers and investors are buying homes on those days at a discount. That's a far cry from buying during June, when they are likely paying about a 7 percent premium."

2013 to 2018 Sales of Single Family Homes and Condos Month Day Number of Sales Median Sales Price Median AVM Premium/Discount December 26 36,102 $ 195,500 $ 196,000 -0.3% December 31 64,515 $ 190,000 $ 190,270 -0.1% December 4 73,064 $ 195,000 $ 195,151 -0.1%

Winter is Coming...Time to Buy Infographic

Best Months to Buy

The analysis also looked at best months to buy at the national level (December) and at the state level.

Nationally, while December is considered the best month to buy overall, there is still about a 1.2% premium. However, you can expect to pay higher premiums if you plan on purchasing in the summer, with the month of June having the highest premium at 7.1%.

The states realizing the biggest discounts below full market value were Ohio (-7.4% in January); Michigan (-7.2% in February); Delaware (-6.3% in February); Tennessee (-6.2% in January); and New Jersey (-5.8% in December).

Methodology

For this analysis ATTOM Data Solutions looked at any calendar day in the last six years (2013 to 2018) with at least 10,000 single family home and condo sales. There were 362 days that matched this measure, with the four exceptions being Jan. 1, July 4, Nov. 11 and Dec. 25. To calculate the premium or discount paid on a given day, ATTOM compared the median sales price for homes with a purchase closing on that day with the median automated valuation model (AVM) for those same homes at the time of sale.

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, APIs, real estate market trends, marketing lists, match & append and introducing the first property data delivery solution, a cloud-based data platform that streamlines data management – Data-as-a-Service (DaaS).

Media Contact:

Christine Stricker

949.748.8428

christine.stricker@attomdata.com

Data and Report Licensing:

949.502.8313

datareports@attomdata.com

SOURCE ATTOM Data Solutions