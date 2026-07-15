Winter Park Institute Appoints Lindsay Kist as Executive Director

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winter Park Institute announced today the appointment of Lindsay Kist as its new Executive Director, marking an exciting next chapter for the organization as it continues to expand its impact, elevate global thought leadership, and deepen community engagement.

Lindsay Kist has been named executive director of the Winter Park Institute, where she will build on the organization's legacy of bringing influential voices and transformative ideas to Central Florida while expanding community engagement and strategic partnerships.

Kist brings more than 15 years of experience across philanthropy, communications, partnership development, and community-centered programming. Most recently serving as Vice President at the Winter Park Health Foundation, she has led strategic initiatives, cross-sector collaborations, and high-impact public engagement efforts that align closely with the Foundation's purpose. Kist's background includes securing funding, building purpose-aligned visibility, and stewarding relationships with civic leaders, donors, and national partners.

"Lindsay is a dynamic, purpose-driven leader whose experience and vision align perfectly with the future of the Winter Park Institute," said Lawrence Lyman, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "Her ability to cultivate partnerships, her deep roots in the community, and her talent for convening diverse audiences will only strengthen our mission. The addition of Lindsay, along with a newly engaged slate of board trustees, positions the Institute for an exciting new season of growth and impact."

"I've long believed that communities are strengthened by curiosity, thoughtful conversation, and the willingness to engage with ideas that challenge and inspire us. That's what makes the Winter Park Institute so special. Through the Institute, world-renowned thinkers don't simply visit Central Florida. They spark conversations that continue around dinner tables, in classrooms, in boardrooms, and throughout our community," said Kist. "I'm honored to join an organization with such an important mission and excited to work alongside our outstanding Board of Trustees, partners, and supporters as we expand the Institute's reach and create even more opportunities for people to learn, connect, and flourish together."

As Executive Director, Kist will oversee strategy, programming, partnerships, and community engagement, advancing the Institute's commitment to meaningful dialogue and ideas that improve lives and communities.

Mark Freid, who served as the Executive Director, decided to focus full‑time on his role as CEO of Think Integrated, an award‑winning full‑service marketing firm that he founded. By transitioning to a position on the Winter Park Institute Board of Trustees, he will continue to strengthen the organization through his leadership, insight, and deep institutional knowledge. This transition truly represents a win‑win, allowing Winter Park Institute to draw on the strengths and experience of both leaders.

About the Winter Park Institute

Founded in 2007 by Rollins College, the Winter Park Institute was established to promote liberal education and bring world-renowned thinkers to Central Florida. Now an independent 501(c)(3), the Institute's mission is to engage global thought leaders in meaningful conversations that impact our world, and its purpose is to create opportunities to explore new ideas that improve our lives and communities.

The Institute's programming spans four core themes: Human Flourishing & Well-Being, Community & Civic Life, Innovation & the Future, and Arts, Culture & Story, and has featured distinguished voices including Maya Angelou, Ken Burns, Dr. Jane Goodall, Jon Meacham, and Condoleezza Rice.

Media Contact:

Michelle Alban

Lima Charlie Communications

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954-554-7182

SOURCE Winter Park Institute