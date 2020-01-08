Winter Park Resort announces Spring Break discount packages for Texans looking for an affordable and accessible mountain adventure

WINTER PARK, Colo., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans comprise one of Winter Park Resort's largest percentage of out-of-state visitors: they appreciate its laid-back vibe; variety of activities for all levels of adventure seekers; multigenerational-family culture; affordability; beautiful mountain setting; and accessibility (Texans can fly direct to Denver, catch a lightrail to Union Station, and board the Winter Park Express straight to the resort. No rental car needed!)

Now, Texans have three other reasons to head to Winter Park and launch 2020 with Spring Break planning:

A 2020 Spring Break discount package can save Texans 25 percent on lodging, lift passes and other activities, when booked by Feb. 10 .

. Research shows that just planning a vacation can boost your mood – an important and timely New Year resolution.

USA Today readers named Winter Park Resort the best ski resort in North America for two years running.

From March 1 to April 19, Winter Park visitors can expect sunshine, ridiculously blue skies, and, of course, snow – lots of snow – setting up an ideal environment for a springtime mountain adventure. The resort offers more than 3,000 acres of skiable terrain with 21 chairlifts. With a base elevation of 9,000 feet and a 3,060-foot vertical rise, the mountain averages more than 315 inches of annual snow fall, giving visitors access to miles of groomers, cruisers, steeps, trees and glades.

If you're not into skiing and snowboarding, Winter Park has plenty of additional snowy mountain adventures for visitors of all ages and abilities. Guests can book guided snowshoe tours, Sno-Go snow bike excursions, on-mountain snow cat rides to majestic viewpoints, snowy horseback rides and snowmobile tours, just to name a few. Plus, Winter Park has a cozy mountain village for dining, shopping or just relaxing.

To entice travelers to venture out even more, Winter Park is offering "Fun in the Sun" Spring Break lodging packages for those who book early. Guests can save 25 percent on their Spring Break adventure, including lodging, lift tickets and activities if they book by Feb. 10. Fun in the Sun packages are good on stays from Mar. 1 through Apr. 19, 2020. https://www.winterparkresort.com/plan-your-trip/deals-and-packages/fun-in-the-sun.

For more information about Winter Park Resort's Spring Break deals or to schedule a media tour, please contact Grace Markley at grace.hu.markley@gmail.com or 720-421-9633.

Media Materials

Photos/Images: https://assets.alterramtnco.com/c/wzrmwijg (Photo Credit: Carl Frey and Winter Park Resort)

SOURCE Winter Park Resort

Related Links

http://www.winterparkresort.com

