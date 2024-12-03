Winter-Proof Your Facility: Essential Tips for Health & Safety

News provided by

BradyPLUS

Dec 03, 2024, 07:00 ET

BradyPLUS presents essential facility care tips for a safe and healthy winter

GLENVIEW, Ill., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter quickly approaches with the potential for harsh weather conditions across the nation, it's crucial for facility maintenance teams to prepare in advance. Effective facility management is essential for creating a safe and healthy environment where people can work, learn, and maintain their daily routines.

By implementing proper floor care and pathogen control strategies, your building and its occupants will be well-equipped for the winter season ahead.

Preventing Injuries with Effective Floor Care

With freezing temperatures and melting snow, trip and fall hazards can become a serious concern. One of the simplest yet most effective ways to mitigate these risks is to install an entryway matting system.

Invest in high-quality scraper mats for both the exterior and interior of your entrances. These mats should be long enough to allow individuals to take 3 to 4 steps on them before stepping onto the regular flooring. Additionally, consider using wiper mats, anti-fatigue mats, and safety mats to cover all your floor care safety needs.

Here Are Four Signs You've Got the Right Entryway Mats:

  1. Prevents Soil and Water Ingress: Effective mats combine scraping and wiping capabilities to trap soil and moisture right at the door.
  2. Contains Soil and Water: Good entryway mats should keep dirt and water confined to the mat, preventing them from spreading to the surrounding floor and creating slip hazards.
  3. Minimizes Tracking: Mats with bi-level construction provide a surface for walking while having a lower area to store soil and moisture until they can be cleaned.
  4. Ensures Slip Resistance: The underside of the mat should be slip-resistant to prevent it from shifting when walked on.

Bonus Tip: Use deicers to effectively manage snow and ice, ensuring safe and accessible entrances.

Combatting Winter Viruses

This winter, illnesses like influenza, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are projected to circulate widely. Having effective cleaning strategies and supplies in place is vital for protecting your building's occupants.

Here are six steps to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses this season:

  1. Promote Enhanced Hand Hygiene: With 80% of infectious diseases spread by touch, clean hands are crucial. Encourage occupants to practice the 1-2-3 of Hand Hygiene: wash, dry, and sanitize!
  2. Implement Comprehensive Surface Cleaning: Regularly clean surfaces to reduce the presence of pathogenic microbes, creating a healthier environment.
  3. Disinfect High-Touch Surfaces: Targeted disinfection of frequently touched surfaces can significantly reduce the transfer of harmful pathogens.
  4. Utilize Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Appropriate use of PPE protects cleaning staff from exposure to health risks while maintaining a clean facility.
  5. Control Indoor Biological Pollutants: Identify and manage sources of indoor pollutants to minimize exposure and create a healthier building environment.
  6. Invest in Cleaning Expertise and Training: Proper training ensures that cleaning and disinfecting solutions are used effectively, enhancing overall safety and health.

For more Industry Buzz from BradyPLUS, visit https://blog.bradyplus.com/.

SOURCE BradyPLUS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

BradyPLUS Drives Growth in the NY Metropolitan Area with the Acquisition of TED Supply

BradyPLUS Drives Growth in the NY Metropolitan Area with the Acquisition of TED Supply

BradyPLUS, a leading distributor of janitorial / sanitation ("JanSan"), foodservice and industrial packaging products, has acquired TED Supply, a...
BradyPLUS Expands Industrial Packaging Coverage in Western United States with Acquisition of Idaho Package Company (iPAK)

BradyPLUS Expands Industrial Packaging Coverage in Western United States with Acquisition of Idaho Package Company (iPAK)

BradyPLUS, a leading distributor of janitorial / sanitation ("JanSan"), foodservice, and industrial packaging products, has acquired Idaho Package...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Infection Control

Infection Control

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics