Winter-Proof Your Facility: Essential Tips for Health & Safety

Preventing Injuries with Effective Floor Care

With freezing temperatures and melting snow, trip and fall hazards can become a serious concern. One of the simplest yet most effective ways to mitigate these risks is to install an entryway matting system.

Invest in high-quality scraper mats for both the exterior and interior of your entrances. These mats should be long enough to allow individuals to take 3 to 4 steps on them before stepping onto the regular flooring. Additionally, consider using wiper mats, anti-fatigue mats, and safety mats to cover all your floor care safety needs.

Here Are Four Signs You've Got the Right Entryway Mats:

Prevents Soil and Water Ingress: Effective mats combine scraping and wiping capabilities to trap soil and moisture right at the door. Contains Soil and Water: Good entryway mats should keep dirt and water confined to the mat, preventing them from spreading to the surrounding floor and creating slip hazards. Minimizes Tracking: Mats with bi-level construction provide a surface for walking while having a lower area to store soil and moisture until they can be cleaned. Ensures Slip Resistance: The underside of the mat should be slip-resistant to prevent it from shifting when walked on.

Bonus Tip: Use deicers to effectively manage snow and ice, ensuring safe and accessible entrances.

Combatting Winter Viruses

This winter, illnesses like influenza, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are projected to circulate widely. Having effective cleaning strategies and supplies in place is vital for protecting your building's occupants.

Here are six steps to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses this season:

Promote Enhanced Hand Hygiene: With 80% of infectious diseases spread by touch, clean hands are crucial. Encourage occupants to practice the 1-2-3 of Hand Hygiene: wash, dry, and sanitize! Implement Comprehensive Surface Cleaning: Regularly clean surfaces to reduce the presence of pathogenic microbes, creating a healthier environment. Disinfect High-Touch Surfaces: Targeted disinfection of frequently touched surfaces can significantly reduce the transfer of harmful pathogens. Utilize Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Appropriate use of PPE protects cleaning staff from exposure to health risks while maintaining a clean facility. Control Indoor Biological Pollutants: Identify and manage sources of indoor pollutants to minimize exposure and create a healthier building environment. Invest in Cleaning Expertise and Training: Proper training ensures that cleaning and disinfecting solutions are used effectively, enhancing overall safety and health.

