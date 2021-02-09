Winter Salads and California White Wines Offer a Lighter Twist on Winter Fare

Thanks to California's mild, Mediterranean climate, fresh produce is always in season in the Golden State. As the nation's agricultural leader, it supplies Americans across the country with two-thirds of their fruits and nuts, and a third of their vegetables. California also produces more than 80 percent of the nation's wines. The state's wintertime bounty includes bright citrus fruits, along with earthy root vegetables. These ingredients shine in flavor-packed seasonal salads, especially alongside California white wines.

When pairing California whites with winter dishes, Tonya Pitts, wine director at One Market Restaurant in San Francisco and founder at Tonya Pitts Consulting, typically leans toward aromatic varietals and styles. Among her favorites are Chardonnay, Albariño, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon and Pinot Blanc.

For seasonal produce such as beets, citrus fruits and root vegetables, "The trick is to match the flavors and textures of the dish with the white wine," she says. "You want to pick up on some of the same flavors." Pitts recommends exploring white Rhone-style blends from California's Central Coast, along with locally grown Gruner Veltliner. "There are also some lovely Italian white wine varietals, like Ribolla Gialla, coming out of regions like Lodi, Amador and Contra Costa County," she says.

While some find it tricky to pair wines with salads due to the vinegar in many dressings, Pitts says it's easy to find harmonies if you go for a California white wine that isn't extremely dry. "I would be looking for wines with a bit more body, but not super fruity," she says. "I would pair them with a richer, fuller Sauvignon Blanc with lots of texture, or a Santa Barbara Gruner Veltliner."

Recipes to Brighten the Season

Here are three winter salad recipes and California wine pairings to celebrate the pleasures of the season without sacrificing flavor.

Winter Beet and Citrus Salad with Dates and Almonds

Sweet, tart, crunchy, tangy—this colorful salad has it all. Its contrasting textures and surprising flavors keep you coming back for another earthy, refreshing bite. Pair with a California Rhone-style white wine or California Chardonnay.

Prawn and Avocado Salad with Creamy Orange Chive Dressing

California citrus stars in this zesty and colorful salad with lemony prawns and a bright tangy yogurt dressing. Pair with California Pinot Grigio or California Rosé.

Black Sesame Crusted Seared Tuna with Arugula and Avocado Salad and Miso Vinaigrette

Black sesame seeds and peppery accents of arugula enliven seared, fresh Ahi tuna. Pair with a California white blend.

For more fresh, seasonal recipes and wine pairing suggestions, visit Discover California Wines.

Established in 1934, Wine Institute is the public policy advocacy group of 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses that initiates and advocates state, federal and international public policy to enhance the environment for the responsible production, consumption and enjoyment of wine. The organization works to enhance the economic and environmental health of the state through its leadership in sustainable winegrowing and a partnership with Visit California to showcase California's wine and food offerings and the state as a top travel destination.

SOURCE Wine Institute

