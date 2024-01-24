Winter Storm Relief: ServiceMaster Restore® Mobilizes to Service Affected Areas

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Restore and its large-scale commercial restoration unit, ServiceMaster Recovery Management®, has mobilized to service affected areas from this season's winter storm. Currently, their commercial equipment trailers and teams are strategically located in Chicago, Memphis, Kansas City, Dallas & Seattle to provide full support for both commercial and residential restoration needs. This strategic placement allows for efficient and speedy mobilization to a wide radius of areas in need of service.

This winter weather has affected several businesses and homes. Damage to your home and business affects not just you, your family or your staff. With the right winter weather preparation, you can get your home, office and staff back on their feet faster. Find out how to protect your offices and employees this season with winter weather preparedness tips:

Check your HVAC System. It's vital to inspect and prepare your HVAC unit to keep it working properly. Check and change filters, repair anything broken, and cover any outdoor units not being used. Having a professional inspect units, and specifically their ventilation, before turning on the heat for the first time can help avoid unexpected issues down the line. Inspect Insulation. Inspecting for compromised areas where heat loss can occur can help get ahead of problems once the cold temperatures set in. Prepare Plumbing. Frozen or burst pipes can cause so much stress and chaos. Check that all freeze-protection devices and alarms are in working order. Check your Roofing. Look for loose or missing shingles and prepare before winter. Having a sound roof is important for preventing leaks and other damages from snowmelt. A strong roof is more capable of withstanding vicious winter weather. Have a Disaster Plan in Place. Plan for various disasters. Winter is brutal in many states, but you can help alleviate some of the potential damages by following through on these simple steps and having a plan in place for what to do and who to call if the worst happens.

The winter weather is here; make sure you know who to call if you are impacted in any way. As an industry leader in water mitigation, we can quickly restore your business or home to its original condition. If extreme cold temperatures, frozen/burst pipes, ice dams, collapsed roofs, or flooding causes damage to your property, call 844-993-0527.

About ServiceMaster Recovery Management

ServiceMaster Recovery Management is among the nearly 1,000 franchised and licensed ServiceMaster Restore locations around the world. ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore and SRM are business units of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. More information can be found at srmcat.com.

