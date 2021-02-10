Winter Update: Mapp Cloud Brings Innovations for Even More Efficiency

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer engagement, is rolling out a major product update to its Mapp Cloud marketing platform.

The Winter Update launches eleven new functionalities – including substantial innovations in mobile push and comprehensive enhancements to the data export capabilities in the customer analytics solution, Mapp Intelligence. The product updates are designed to help customers operate more effectively and efficiently in their cross-channel strategy, relying on one centralized data source.

Michael Diestelberg, VP Product & Marketing at Mapp, comments: "In our conversations with marketers around the world, it has become clear that the requirements for successful customer communications have increased significantly over the past year. It is more important than ever to be able to successfully implement data-based strategies. In particular, the seamless linking of customer insights and personalized communication has become an essential skill that every marketer must master. Therefore, with the Mapp Cloud Winter Update, we are implementing numerous requests from our customers so that they can do their work even more efficiently and profitably."

In the Winter Update, Mapp has placed a special focus on mobile push within the cross-channel marketing solution, Mapp Engage. Complex contact scenarios can be mapped and analyzed even more easily to ensure consistent exchanges with consumers and more revenue-creating interactions, in the marketing automation module.

With the new A/B testing for mobile push messages , Mapp Engage in the future will allow to test two or more variations of their mobile push messages for their unique use cases. In this way, they can achieve the most effective automation workflow with the best conversion. This takes the possibilities for successful cross-channel engagement to the next level, allowing marketers to send perfectly targeted push messages.

, Mapp Engage in the future will allow to test two or more variations of their mobile push messages for their unique use cases. In this way, they can achieve the most effective automation workflow with the best conversion. This takes the possibilities for successful cross-channel engagement to the next level, allowing marketers to send perfectly targeted push messages. At the same time, the mobile push channel can now be managed via API . This enables marketers to create customized solutions for sending messages to their customers' smartphones. In particular, the ability to integrate this communication channel directly into the company's existing systems represents a significant simplification and increase in efficiency.

can now be . This enables marketers to create customized solutions for sending messages to their customers' smartphones. In particular, the ability to integrate this communication channel directly into the company's existing systems represents a significant simplification and increase in efficiency. Marketers can now identify target groups based on sent push notifications by using mobile push and in-app events in the segmentation builder. This advanced segmentation capability in Mapp Engage ensures precise targeting and tailored campaigns. In addition, mobile push events are now available in the response queue and can be queried in real time.

To boost customer engagement, Mapp Engage now also offers the option to create and automatically send reminder campaigns to those abandoning their shopping carts and wishlists.

In addition, Mapp Engage in the future features optimized audience management. To manage elaborate marketing scenarios, existing target groups that have already been created in the segmentation builder can be reused, saving valuable time, and enabling campaigns to be launched more quickly.

In addition to numerous new features in Mapp Engage, a completely revamped export management for reports and analyses is available for Mapp Intelligence users. This enhancement includes these exciting new capabilities:

The export management monitoring actively informs users about any faulty exports. Errors can be viewed centrally across all company accounts. In the case of planned exports, customers can jump directly to the problematic reports via a link, in order to intervene directly.

actively informs users about any faulty exports. Errors can be viewed centrally across all company accounts. In the case of planned exports, customers can jump directly to the problematic reports via a link, in order to intervene directly. Multiple export schedules for reports can now be configured to manage schedules, so marketers receive regular updates for relevant dashboards. Reports can also be exported automatically to any SFTP server.

can now be configured to manage schedules, so marketers receive regular updates for relevant dashboards. Reports can also be exported automatically to any SFTP server. The new connection profile store allows connection profiles for export destinations to be managed in one central location. Administrators can configure multiple export destinations without having to share passwords and other connection details. At the same time, administrators retain full control over who can configure scheduled exports.

Mapp's Winter Update includes additional new functionalities and enhancements. A detailed summary of all new features can be found here:

https://mapp.com/product-updates-winter-2021/

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer engagement platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in six countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 3,000 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Argos, Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Lloyds Banking Group, MyToys, Pepsico, Quint and The Entertainer.

