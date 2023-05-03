Winter Wear Market size in Europe to grow by USD 17.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rising popularity of digital payment systems to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winter wear market in Europe size is set to grow by USD 17.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, and register a CAGR of 5.17%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Winter Wear Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Winter Wear Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation

The winter wear market in Europe is segmented as follows:

End-user

Men



Women



Children

Product

Coats And Jackets



Sweaters And Cardigans



Shawls And Scarves



Others

The market share growth by the men segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. As health and fitness awareness grows, more men are taking part in the outdoors. This increases the demand for winter clothing. Moreover, since many European countries continue to experience severe winter weather, the demand for luxury winter clothes is even higher. The preference for sustainable and eco-friendly winter clothing is expected to grow due to the materials such as wool, cotton, and silk gaining prominence over the past decade. The demand for technically advanced winter clothing such as gloves is also increasing. Vendors such as C&A, H&M, and Marks and Spencer, among others, are well-known market players that dominate the market. Hence, such factors influence the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Winter Wear Market in Europe 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the winter wear market in Europe include ASOS Plc, Benetton Group Srl, BERSHKA BSK ESPANA SA, C and A Mode GmbH and Co KG, Continental Clothing Co., Debenhams Plc, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, LTP Group AS, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Manufy, Marks and Spencer Plc, Matalan Retail Ltd., New Look Retailers Ltd., Primark Stores Ltd., PUNTO FA SL, Stradivarius, Joules Ltd., and Next Retail Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the winter wear market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

ASOS Plc - The company offers oversized hoodie jacket with Van Gogh print in black which is available in multiple sizes.

The company offers oversized hoodie jacket with Van Gogh print in black which is available in multiple sizes. Benetton Group Srl - The company offers men's long sleeve textured sweater which is made up of cotton.

The company offers men's long sleeve textured sweater which is made up of cotton. BERSHKA BSK ESPANA SA - The company offers oversize hoodie jacket made up of fabric cotton, available in different sizes.

Winter Wear Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising popularity of digital payment systems is a major driving factor for the Europe winter wear market growth.

The demand for online shopping among consumers is increased due to factors such as the availability of wide range of products to choose from, online shipment tracking, 24/7 customer service, increased internet reach, and cost savings.

Furthermore, online shopping offers multiple payment options including credit cards, cash on delivery (COD), internet banking, and bills of exchange.

Moreover, consumers rely on payment service providers that allow them to pay without revealing their card details and the most popular payment method is cash on delivery.

Consumers are wary of sharing debit and credit card details online in developing countries such as Ireland and Poland . This forces retailers to offer cash-on-delivery options to build consumer trust.

and . This forces retailers to offer cash-on-delivery options to build consumer trust. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The increasing focus on R&D and product innovation is a major emerging trend influencing the Europe winter wear market growth.

Well-known providers invest heavily in research and development activities to stay ahead of the competition and they focus on improving product quality and analyzing trends in consumer preferences for apparel, including winter sports apparel.

Moreover, certain suppliers are committed to tackling environmental issues like excessive water consumption, rainforest destruction, marine microfiber dumping, and rising greenhouse gas emissions associated with apparel manufacturing.

Hence, such trends and efforts in R&D are expected to fuel the winter wear market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Threat from counterfeit products is a major challenge hindering the European winter wear market growth.

The rapid penetration of the internet and smartphone has increased over the past decade, making it easier for both established and local retailers to sell their products online.

E-commerce encourages vendors to sell online by providing a platform that does not require large investments and hence, online platforms for winter clothing offer a convenient way to shop at competitive prices.

The e-commerce platforms are being used to sell counterfeit clothing that replicates the original, including winter clothing in the regional market.

Hence, the proliferation of counterfeit goods is expected to hinder the growth of the market and damage the image of genuine manufacturers during the forecast period.

Winter Wear Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist winter wear market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the winter wear market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the winter wear market across Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of winter wear market in Europe vendors

The winter wear market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.85% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14.31 billion between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (apparel and footwear) and retail channel (specialty stores, mass merchandisers, and online retailing). The rising popularity of digital payment systems is notably driving the US winter clothing market growth.

The winter sports apparel market size is expected to increase to USD 623.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers winter sports apparel market segmentations by end-user (male and female), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The innovations in winter sports apparel designs and portfolio expansion is notably driving the winter sports apparel market growth.

Winter Wear Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.61 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASOS Plc, Benetton Group Srl, BERSHKA BSK ESPANA SA, C and A Mode GmbH and Co KG, Continental Clothing Co., Debenhams Plc, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, LTP Group AS, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Manufy, Marks and Spencer Plc, Matalan Retail Ltd., New Look Retailers Ltd., Primark Stores Ltd., PUNTO FA SL, Stradivarius, Joules Ltd., and Next Retail Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

