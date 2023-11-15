Winter WINEland 2024: Your Perfect Winter Wine Escape

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road, the leading destination marketing association of wineries and lodgings in Northern Sonoma County, proudly announces its first event of 2024, the 31st Annual Winter WINEland. This year's glorious two-day wine extravaganza promises to warm up the winter and liven up the spirits of all that join the fun.

Winter WINEland guests having some photo fun!

On January 13 – 14, 2024, between 11am – 4pm each day, Wine Road invites visitors to journey through their choice of 60+ participating wineries located throughout the picturesque landscapes of Northern Sonoma County, including Healdsburg, Santa Rosa, Windsor, Guerneville, Forestville, Sebastopol, Cloverdale, and Geyserville.

Winter WINEland is more than a wine tasting event. It's an adventure, a discovery, and a celebration of the multitude of varietals grown in Sonoma County. As the vineyards rest under the cool winter sky, visitors will have the opportunity to taste current vintages, explore new wineries or rekindle love for old favorites, all while taking in the serene beauty of winter in Sonoma County.

"We are thrilled to welcome everyone back for our 31st Winter WINEland. Each year, this event allows us to share the magic of Sonoma County with visitors near and far," says Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road. "We have 60+ participating wineries this year and can't wait to see everyone enjoying the fantastic wines, beautiful scenery, and the camaraderie of our wine-loving community."

A Winter WINEland ticket includes wine tasting at all participating wineries. Early bird weekend tickets are available for $85 until November 30, after which weekend tickets are priced at $95. Sunday-only tickets can be snapped up for $75, and designated drivers can join the fun for just $10. As a bonus, each attendee will receive a 6-bottle bag at check-in to help with their wine restocking adventure. Detailed programs will be available in December on the Wine Road website.

Additionally, in a playful nod to tradition, several wineries will again be adorned with enchanting winter decor. We encourage visitors to share their Winter WINEland adventures on social media using #winterwineland2024 and #wineroadlife.

For more information about ticket purchase and participating wineries, please visit our website.

Event photos can be found here. Media passes are available upon request.

Media Contact:

Mysty Stewart

707-433-4335

[email protected]

SOURCE Wine Road Northern Sonoma County