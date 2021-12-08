Winter WINEland Returns January 15 - 16

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road, a destination marketing association of wineries and lodgings in Northern Sonoma County, announces the return of its annual January event, Winter WINEland. This weekend is a long overdue chance to get out and meet winemakers, taste limited production wines and new releases, as well as restock a wine collection and maybe even join another club or two. Winter WINEland takes place January 15 – 16, 2022, 11am – 4:30pm each day.

Wine Road Northern Sonoma County Attendees enjoy the photo booth at Balletto Vineyards

Weekend visitors will be able to enjoy the beauty of Sonoma County and treat themselves to a relaxed, personalized tasting experience, as reservations will be required at each winery with three to four wines offered.

"After a year of having to cancel, it's great to be back hosting our signature events again. We're excited to have 54 wineries taking part in Winter WINEland, an increase in participation from our last event," says Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road. "We encourage visitors to enjoy the three-day weekend in Sonoma County. Several wineries will be hosting happy hours on Friday night and 12 wineries will be offering a Monday special to wrap up the long weekend."

During ticket purchase, visitors must book their reservations at each of the wineries they plan to visit. Reservations are available in four time slots: 11:00, 12:30, 2:00, 3:30. This allows a 60-minute tasting per winery, and then 30 minutes to drive to the next scheduled winery. The CellarPass system will not allow a booking if the winery selected is too far away from the preceding winery.

All groups must purchase their tickets at one time. For example, if two couples are planning to attend together then one person from that group must purchase four tickets and book all reservations. Tickets cannot be purchased individually, and wineries will only seat groups that booked their reservations together. Wineries are not accepting groups larger than six.

Tickets are $120 for the weekend, $70 for Saturday only, $60 for Sunday only, $10 weekend designated driver, and $5 designated drive Saturday or Sunday only. If for any reason the event is cancelled, all ticket buyers will be issued a credit via CellarPass which may be used toward a future Wine Road event. A more detailed program for each winery can be found here.

For additional information, visit www.wineroad.com, call 707-433-4335, or e-mail at [email protected]. Find Wine Road on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

CONTACT

Mysty Stewart

707-433-4335

[email protected]

SOURCE Wine Road Northern Sonoma County