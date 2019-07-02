Winterman Project & Pendant Audio Announce THE DREAMNASIUM

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The next stop for prolific writer-producer Geoffrey Thorne (Marvel's Black Panther's Quest, TNT's The Librarians) will be THE DREAMNASIUM a scripted audio series in the vein of THE OUTER LIMITS and AMAZING STORIES.

"When the Bridges proposed an audio podcast series based on my stories, I told them they were crazy. Then, after considering their stellar track record in the field as both writers and producers, I realized it would be crazy to NOT do this," said Geoffrey Thorne, executive producer.

Starting July 8th each episode of the series will drop weekly, on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, Google Play, and on the Pendant Audio site for a total of twelve weeks.

The rebirth of American audio drama has opened the gates wide for creatives of all walks to toss their hats in the ring. If you're here for heart-wrenching drama and mind-bending science fiction, DREAMNASIUM is here for you.

DREAMNASIUM is produced by PENDANT AUDIO in conjunction with Thorne's WINTERMAN PROJECT. Geoffrey Thorne, Susan and Jeffrey Bridges (Archer & Armstrong: the audio drama, Action Lab's Killswitch, Pendant Productions) serve as executive producers.

http://pendantaudio.com/shows/dreamnasium

SOURCE The Winterman Project

https://www.wintermanproject.com/

