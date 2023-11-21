Wintermute Asia Announces Integration with CME Group, Executing its First Block Trade

The first block trade was completed with TP ICAP and cleared by ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wintermute Asia Pte. Ltd ("Wintermute Asia"), the digital asset derivatives trading arm of the Wintermute Group, the leading algorithmic trading firm and liquidity provider in digital assets, today announced that it has executed its first options block trade through CME Group. The BTC/USD block was traded between Wintermute Asia and TP ICAP and was cleared by ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V.

As institutional demand for secure and alternative methods to get exposure to digital assets increases, Wintermute Asia has continued to develop and build out its derivatives product offering, with the CME integration being the latest milestone in this process. Currently, Wintermute Asia offers vanilla options in BTC, ETH, and a large range of altcoins, ranging from 1-day to 6-month expiries, as well as a myriad of exotics. With more derivative products on the roadmap and through a customized approach, Wintermute Asia can structure almost any trade to address different use cases, trading strategies, and market conditions. Furthermore, Wintermute Asia offers a flexible capital-efficient margin methodology, allowing counterparties to achieve their desired trading outcome objectives.

Evgeny Gaevoy, CEO of the Wintermute Group, commented, "Wintermute Asia is excited to offer a range of OTC derivatives solutions to our counterparties that can accommodate all of their trading needs. Our growing suite of derivative instruments allows investors to easily hedge and manage risks, generate yield, and gain synthetic exposure to the underlying digital assets. An increasing number of institutional leaders are actively broadening their portfolios by extending their presence within the digital asset sector and Wintermute is well positioned to play an active role in facilitating trading activity. Our integration with CME reflects the growing importance of established exchanges in digital markets, and we are excited to partner with them."

"We are pleased to provide Wintermute and its counterparties with access to our highly liquid, regulated suite of benchmark cryptocurrency futures and options on bitcoin and ether," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group.

By executing a block trade with TP ICAP on November 16, Wintermute Asia is further demonstrating its commitment to expanding its presence in traditional financial markets by offering secure investment solutions to its counterparties. As Wintermute Asia continues to grow and evolve, it remains dedicated to fostering growth, increasing liquidity, and enabling market access for counterparties in both traditional and digital asset finance.

Sam Newman, Digital Assets Head of Broking at TP ICAP, commented, "TP ICAP is thrilled to be working with Wintermute as another trusted participant block trading CME Group cryptocurrency products. We have been at the forefront of delivering digital assets broking services since 2020, leading the way in providing price discovery and liquidity through our global coverage on regulated exchanges. In such a fast-growing and exciting market, it is fantastic to see crypto-native firms such as Wintermute accessing traditional products and services, solidifying our belief that the maturation of this market is building momentum."

About TP ICAP

TP ICAP is a world-leading market infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in wholesale financial, energy, and commodities markets, across all major asset classes. Our brokering services, data & analytics, and market intelligence are trusted by clients globally to help provide efficient and liquid markets. The Group operates from 60+ offices across 28 countries, employing 5,200 people, including 2,600 brokers. By revenue, TP ICAP ranks in the top five global liquidity venues alongside CME, ICE, Deutsche Boerse, and LSEG. www.tpicap.com

About Wintermute Group

Wintermute is a leading global algorithmic trading firm and one of the largest players in digital asset markets. With billions in average daily trading volume, Wintermute offers OTC trading and provides liquidity across 60+ centralized and decentralized exchanges. Wintermute is an active player in the ecosystem, invests in early-stage Web3 projects, and supports traditional financial institutions moving into crypto. Extending its global footprint, Wintermute Asia is the firm's arm conducting derivatives trading.

For additional information on Wintermute, visit: https://www.wintermute.com/

Media Contact for Wintermute

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of Wintermute)

[email protected]

SOURCE Wintermute