Wintermute Continues TradFi Expansion, Integrating Digital Asset Spot and Derivatives Liquidity into oneZero EcoSystem Amid Growing Demand

oneZero's vast network of traditional banks and institutions can access deep liquidity for 350+ spot and CFD crypto trading pairs and offer clients advanced crypto trading capabilities

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wintermute Asia Pte. Ltd ("Wintermute"), the digital asset derivatives trading arm of Wintermute Group, the leading global algorithmic trading firm, and liquidity provider in digital asset markets, today announced that it has completed the integration of its spot and CFD liquidity into the oneZero EcoSystem. oneZero is the leading multi-asset class enterprise trading technology provider for banks and financial institutions. In addition to the oneZero integration, Wintermute has introduced the market's first multi-currency collateral support , allowing counterparties to post any cryptocurrency or fiat as margin collateral for CFD trading.

Though CFDs are a newer addition to Wintermute's OTC derivatives offering, launched in March, trading volumes have seen notable growth, increasing over threefold by June. In conjunction with the global OTC derivatives market valued in the hundreds of trillions of dollars , Wintermute sees significant growth opportunities in the relatively smaller volumes of crypto CFDs and is poised to position itself as a leading liquidity provider in this market. Anticipating continued market demand for efficiently cleared and settled digital asset contracts, Wintermute has integrated with oneZero. oneZero has built a liquidity-neutral EcoSystem on behalf of its clients, that covers more than 250 brokers, banks, and liquidity providers who trade over 200 billion USD in notional volumes across a variety of asset classes through oneZero every day.

Evgeny Gaevoy, CEO of Wintermute, commented, "This year's market momentum and the consistent growth in crypto adoption are driving increased interest in crypto trading. This interest is partially fueled by the introduction of OTC-cleared derivatives such as crypto CFDs to enhance returns and hedge risk. As a result, we've seen a significant influx of traditional FX market participants (banks and brokers) entering the space, seeking top-tier liquidity providers. To offer their clients an efficient trading environment, brokers need deep liquidity and reliable 24/7 pricing, and Wintermute is ideally positioned to meet these needs. With our extensive experience and proven track record in digital asset liquidity, we provide the familiar requirements and conditions found in traditional finance. Leading financial institutions can now access Wintermute's tight spreads, competitive margins, no fees, and 99.9% uptime for over 350 CFD trading pairs through oneZero's robust infrastructure."

Andrew Ralich, oneZero Co-Founder and CEO, stated, "oneZero is dedicated to operating a vast array of partners within our liquidity-neutral EcoSystem on behalf of our clients. We have continued to expand our capabilities to provide solutions to a wide variety of institutional clients, and demand for digital assets is increasing significantly within this client class. As such, I'm delighted to be partnering with Wintermute, an innovator in the institutional digital asset space. Wintermute has an outstanding track record of providing robust liquidity for hundreds of digital assets, ensuring market access for banks and other B2B clientele. oneZero's ability to offer innovative, multi-asset capabilities alongside our pioneering FX offerings, all backed by a robust data and analytics framework, continues to differentiate our offering."

oneZero can now offer Wintermute's spot and derivatives digital asset products to clients looking for efficient order execution and reliability. This move follows the successful integration with CME in November 2023, further expanding the company's presence in traditional finance. With the latest addition of multi-currency collateral support, Wintermute allows the use of various cryptocurrencies, including liquid staking tokens, as collateral alongside fiat. By allowing CFD traders to keep their crypto assets (without converting to fiat to meet margin requirements), they can generate value on these crypto holdings on multiple fronts. This update significantly improves trading efficiency while retaining exposure to crypto assets. Additionally, it increases capital efficiency by eliminating extra FX conversions and on/off-ramping costs. This feature will be available to all participants in the oneZero ecosystem from day one.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

For more information, visit: https://www.onezero.com

Media Contact

Talia Geberovich

[email protected]

About Wintermute Asia

Wintermute Asia, the digital asset derivatives trading arm of Wintermute Group, a leading global algorithmic trading firm and one of the largest players in digital asset markets, aims to provide the most comprehensive OTC derivatives offering in the space. Leveraging its domain expertise from traditional markets and extensive access to diverse liquidity pools, Wintermute Asia's growing suite of derivative instruments includes options, forwards, NDFs, CFDs, and tailored products, all available in a wide range of tokens. Through a customized approach, Wintermute Asia can structure almost any trade to address different use cases, trading strategies, and market conditions, fostering market access for investors from both traditional and digital asset finance.

For more information, visit: https://www.wintermute.com/

Media Contact

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of Wintermute)

[email protected]

SOURCE Wintermute