Wintermute reports a 19x rise in crypto CFD volumes and becomes the first OTC desk to offer GMCI index trading

Building on rapid growth in crypto CFD volumes, Wintermute's OTC platform, NODE, now supports CFD trading and enables trading of GMCI indices as CFDs

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wintermute Asia Pte. Ltd ("Wintermute"), the digital asset derivatives trading arm of Wintermute Group, the leading global algorithmic trading firm, and liquidity provider in digital asset markets, today announced major updates to its CFD offering, including making it available for trading on its electronic OTC trading platform, Wintermute NODE. The updates further expand Wintermute's OTC derivatives offering with the introduction of GMCI index trading as an instrument for contracts for differences (CFDs), marking Wintermute as the first OTC desk to provide this capability. Additionally, CFD trading is now accessible directly through NODE, alongside Wintermute's industry-standard FIX API or chat. The update also introduces a revamped NODE user interface and enables the use of virtually any fiat or crypto asset as collateral for margin in derivatives trading via NODE.

Wintermute's crypto CFD trading volume has surged 19-fold from March to August this year, reflecting significant growth since the product's introduction in February. Anticipating continued market demand for OTC-cleared derivatives, CFD trading is now available directly via Wintermute NODE, along with multicurrency collateral support for margin that launched earlier this summer. With just a few clicks, Wintermute counterparties can now easily access CFD OTC trading and use a wide range of assets, including cryptocurrencies, fiat, and even Liquid Staking Tokens, to collateralize margin for derivatives trading directly on NODE.

Rounding off the offering, Wintermute now allows trading of GMCI indices as an instrument for CFDs, providing counterparties with a simplified, yet diversified way to gain market exposure to digital assets. Index trading allows investors to capture broad market trends by focusing on entire sectors, providing a diversified portfolio while reducing the risks associated with the volatility of individual assets. Using indices as the basis for CFDs enables traders to gain leveraged exposure to the market, and quickly access and react to market movements, without owning the underlying assets. The first GMCI indices available for trading include GMCI 30, GMCI MEME, GMCI AI, GMCI L1, and GMCI L2, with more indices available for pricing on demand.

Evgeny Gaevoy, CEO of Wintermute, commented, "While crypto derivatives are still in the early stages of growth, we believe their adoption and market expansion will surpass anything seen in traditional finance. At Wintermute, our goal is to meet this demand by providing our counterparties with best-in-class trading tools and the most comprehensive OTC offering. This year, we are particularly focused on enhancing our derivatives suite, with a strong emphasis on CFDs. Adding CFD support and enabling CFD index trading on our electronic OTC trading platform, NODE, is a natural progression following our earlier updates this year. It allows us to serve a broader range of counterparties, whether they seek quick, hassle-free access without the need for integration, or want to complement their existing trading via API or chat."

With its flexible funding schedules, a wide selection of collateral options, and the most extensive range of CFD pairs on the market, Wintermute offers one of the most complete and flexible crypto CFD offerings available today.

About Wintermute Asia

Wintermute Asia, the digital asset derivatives trading arm of Wintermute Group, a leading global algorithmic trading firm and one of the largest players in digital asset markets, aims to provide the most comprehensive OTC derivatives offering in the space. Leveraging its domain expertise from traditional markets and extensive access to diverse liquidity pools, Wintermute Asia's growing suite of derivative instruments includes options, forwards, NDFs, CFDs, and tailored products, all available in a wide range of tokens. Through a customized approach, Wintermute Asia can structure almost any trade to address different use cases, trading strategies, and market conditions, fostering market access for investors from both traditional and digital asset finance.

