Winternitz Set to Auction Assets from Iconic St. Joseph High School, One of The Most Renowned Schools in Illinois for Over 60 Years

WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winternitz Industrial Auctioneers & Appraisers is honored to announce that they have been retained to auction a wide variety of assets from St. Joseph High School in Westchester, IIlinois. Known for their excellence in academics and their highly successful athletics programs since 1961, St. Joseph was featured in the 1994 documentary "Hoop Dreams." This Timed Online Only Auction features a variety of assets including Furniture, Educational & Athletic Equipment and Sports Memorabilia. This 2-Day auction will take place on Wednesday July 14th and Thursday July 15h, 2021. Winternitz has been known for 125 years as one of the nation's most successful industrial liquidation firms.

Auction July 14 & 15 St. Jospeh High School

Featured assets in this auction include:

Athletic Equipment

Uniforms & Jerseys



Basketball & Soccer Equipment



Scoreboards

Educational Support Items

Computers



Audio Visual



Classroom Furniture

Sports Memorabilia & Collectibles

Trophies & Plaques



Championship & Retired Numbers Banners



The Famous Basketball Floor!

Something For Everyone!

Lots in this 2-Day Timed Online Only Auction begin to close Wednesday July 14th and Thursday July 15th at 9AM CDT each day. Inspection of all items will be available by appointment only at 10900 Cermak Road, Westchester, IL. For appointments, please contact Brian Clettenberg at 847.729.3380 or [email protected].

"This auction represents a great opportunity for us to serve a wide variety of customers within and even beyond the educational sector," said Charles Winternitz, President of Winternitz Industrial Auctioneers. "The computers and other furniture and support equipment can be repurposed for many uses, the athletic equipment can be used in a variety of environments, and the one-of-a-kind sports memorabilia should be appealing to collectors everywhere." he added. Winternitz concluded, "This auction has something for everyone!"

For more information and a complete listing of all lots, please visit online at: http://www.winternitz.com

About Winternitz

Ever since 1894 when Samuel L. Winternitz auctioned items from the World's Columbian Exhibition in Chicago, Winternitz has been helping clients obtain the highest recovery value in the disposition of their assets. Our innovative thinking, dedicated values and depth of experience in in the auction business have made Winternitz a leader in Industrial Auctions and Appraisals.

Contact:

Charles Winternitz

[email protected]

847.272.0440

