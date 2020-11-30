Winternitz Set to Auction State-Of-The-Art Screen-Printing Equipment and Other Unique Assets from One of Chicago's Top Custom Merchandise Providers

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winternitz Industrial Auctioneers & Appraisers is pleased to announce that they have been retained to auction a wide variety of assets from Victory Screen Printing in Chicago, Illinois. This auction also includes music industry memorabilia from companion companies record label Mission Two Entertainment and music licenser and publisher Amuxe Publishing. This timed online only auction will take place on Wednesday December 9th, 2020. Winternitz has been known for 125 years as one of the nation's most successful industrial liquidation firms.

The top-quality assets in this auction features:

Collectible Platinum and Gold Records – RIAA Certified

Customer Lists and Intellectual Property

Printing Equipment

Screen Printers



Gas Modular and Electric Ovens



Quartz and I-R Flash Curing Units



Screen Imaging & Cleaning Equipment



Over 250 Aluminum Screens



Air Compressors

T-Shirt/Sweatshirt/Clothing Inventory

Executive Office Furniture

Showroom Furniture

Breakroom Equipment

Pinball Machines



Air Hockey & Ping Pong Tables

Phone Systems

And Much More!

Lots in this Timed Online Only Auction begin to close Wednesday December 9th at 10AM CST. Inspection of all items will be available by appointment only. Please contact Brian Clettenberg at 847.729.3380.

"This auction represents a great opportunity to serve our customers in the custom merchandise printing business with a wide array of excellent screen printing equipment," said Charles Winternitz, President of Winternitz Industrial Auctioneers. "With the addition of electronics, clothing merchandise and the Platinum & Gold Records, as well as, other recording memorabilia," he added, "this auction has something for everyone!"

For more information and a complete listing of all lots, please visit us online at: http://www.winternitz.com

About Winternitz

Ever since 1894 when Samuel L. Winternitz auctioned items from the World's Columbian Exhibition in Chicago, Winternitz has been helping clients obtain the highest recovery value in the disposition of their assets. Our innovative thinking, dedicated values and depth of experience in in the auction business have made Winternitz a leader in Industrial Auctions and Appraisals.

Media Contact

Charlie

[email protected]

847.272.0440

SOURCE Winternitz Industrial Auctioneers

Related Links

http://www.winternitz.com

