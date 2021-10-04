Winternitz Transitions from Liquidation to Auction of Remaining Assets, From One Of Wisconsin's Top Raw Frac Sand Mining Facilities

WHITEHALL, Wis., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winternitz Industrial Auctioneers & Appraisers is pleased to announce that they have completed the liquidation of surplus assets from Hi Crush's Sand Mining operations in Whitehall Wisconsin, and are transitioning to an Auction of remaining assets. This facility was constructed in 2014, and was capable of producing nearly 3 million tons of 20/100 frac sand per year.

View of Wet Plant View of Dry Plant

The liquidation has been ongoing over the past 4-Months, generating substantial recovery value for large and complicated production equipment. The process has now shifted to the final sales phase of Auctioning the balance of the assets. The Auction is to be conducted on Thursday October 14, 2021.

Winternitz has been known for over 125 years as one of the nation's most successful industrial liquidation firms. This sale is being conducted in conjunction with Heritage Global Partners, a leading global asset and auction advisory firm.

The "like new" assets in this sale includes equipment from both of Whitehall's Wet Plant and Dry Plant operations:

Impact Crushers

Filter Presses

Radial Stackers

Elevated Overland Conveyors

Trough Conveyors

Vibratory Scalping Screens

Durability Attrition Cell Mills

Gravimetric Weighfeeders

Separators & Slurry Pumps

Bucket Elevators

Plant Support Equipment

Vehicles & Office F, F & E

"Our sales process really shined throughout the liquidation. We have been fortunate to generate above market value for our client. The operations were only active for a few years, and the excellent condition of the equipment increased the growing demand within the mining, aggregate and material handling industries." said Charles Winternitz, President of Winternitz Industrial Auctioneers. "This sale represents a great opportunity to serve our customers in the sand mining industry, and also presents a great option for those who are considering a startup sand mining business," he added.

Inspection of all items included in the auction will be on Wednesday October 13th. Please contact Charles Winternitz at 847.729.3380 or via email [email protected].

For more information and a complete listing of all lots, please visit us online at: http://www.winternitz.com

About Winternitz

Ever since 1894 when Samuel L. Winternitz auctioned items from the World's Columbian Exhibition in Chicago, Winternitz has been helping clients obtain the highest recovery value in the disposition of their assets. Our innovative thinking, dedicated values and depth of experience in in the auction business have made Winternitz a leader in Industrial Auctions and Appraisals.

About Heritage Global Partners

As industry pioneers with 150 years of collective industry experience, HGP has conducted over 5000 auctions in 30 different countries.

