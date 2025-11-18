Wintertime traditions, attractions to draw end-of-year travelers to Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From dazzling light displays to timeless small-town traditions, Warren County, Ohio is gearing up for another unforgettable holiday season, according to the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau (WCCVB). Beloved seasonal events including Kings Island's WinterFest and Lebanon's iconic Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade are once again poised to draw major crowds to the region long known as Ohio's Largest Playground®.

Kings Island's WinterFest will return bigger and brighter than ever in the coming weeks. Guests can look forward to ice skating on the famous Royal Fountain, cutting-edge light displays, lively entertainment, festive bites, nightly holiday parades and more. The celebration will run select dates from November 28 through December 31.

Lebanon's historic Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival will celebrate its 36th anniversary this year. Taking place December 6, the cherished tradition will feature more than 100 elaborately decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and other majestic breeds. Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment, specialty shopping, and an array of food and craft vendors.

Historic Downtown Lebanon will also be the site of the North Pole Express on the Lebanon Mason & Monroe (LM&M) Railroad. Running select dates from November 21 to December 23, this family favorite includes visits with Santa, cheerful elves, hot chocolate, and holiday cookies all aboard a festive vintage train.

In Mason, Great Wolf Lodge will once again into SnowLand, a cozy winter escape filled with life-size gingerbread houses, Santa visits, seasonal activities and access to the resort's signature 84-degree indoor waterpark.

In Morrow, the award-winning Christmas Ranch will welcome guests November 21 through December 23 with a breathtaking outdoor walk-through experience featuring roughly one million LED lights. Visitors can enjoy holiday shops, Santa photos, themed train rides, and plenty of festive food and drink.

For holiday shoppers, the charming, historic Main Streets of Lebanon, Waynesville, Springboro and more Warren County communities will once again shine as some of the region's premier seasonal shopping destinations.

Waynesville's Christmas in the Village returns December 5–7, while Christmas in Historic Springboro kicks off the season November 21–24.

Springboro's La Comedia Dinner Theatre will also be spreading holiday cheer with Broadway-style performances of Scrooge! The Musical now through December 28.

Yuletide Village, a 16th-century-themed holiday celebration at the Ohio Renaissance Festival grounds in Waynesville, rounds out the seasonal excitement. Featuring era-inspired eats, music, live entertainment and more, the event runs select evenings November 28 through December 20.

More details about Warren County's winter events and attractions can be found at OhiosLargestPlayground.com. For statewide holiday inspiration explore TourismOhio's Holiday Events Guide and Holiday Lights Trail on Ohio.org.

Warren County is Ohio's Largest Playground®! With easy access from Interstates 71 and 75, visitors to Warren County can enjoy more activities within a 30-mile radius than anywhere else in Ohio. Tourism is the leading industry in Warren County. In a typical year more than 14.3 million visitors drive an economic impact of $1.7 billion and more than 13,500 tourism-related jobs.

