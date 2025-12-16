Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation Appoints Cory Anderson as Chief Executive Officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation (WRF) is delighted to announce the appointment of Cory S. Anderson as its next Chief Executive Officer. A trusted strategist, visionary leader, and steadfast champion for Arkansas's families and communities, Anderson steps into the role with deep institutional knowledge and an unwavering commitment to Governor Winthrop Rockefeller's legacy of possibility.

For more than a decade, Anderson has served WRF with distinction, most recently as Chief Innovation Officer, where he helped guide the Foundation's evolution into a nationally respected model for equity-driven strategy, data-informed investment, and systems-level change. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the Foundation's AR Equity framework, strengthening ALICE-focused initiatives, and cultivating partnerships that underpin WRF's long-term mission.

Anderson brings a rare combination of strategic clarity, operational discipline, and human-centered leadership. He is a listener and a builder. A thinker and a doer. A steady hand and a catalytic force. Throughout his tenure, he has demonstrated the kind of integrity, imagination, and resolve that define transformative leadership. His appointment reflects the Board's confidence not only in his capacity to lead, but in his ability to elevate WRF's impact at a pivotal moment for Arkansas.

As CEO, Anderson will guide the Foundation with the same values that have shaped his career:

A belief in the brilliance and resilience of Arkansas communities

A commitment to dismantling systemic barriers that constrain economic mobility

A dedication to investing in leaders who carry hope, possibility, and vision forward

A conviction that the work of equity requires both courage and collaboration

Anderson's leadership represents both continuity and renewal — a seamless extension of the Foundation's trajectory and a bold step toward its future. He inherits a strong institutional foundation shaped under the leadership of Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury, whose tenure strengthened WRF's impact and influence across Arkansas.

"Cory Anderson represents the very best of what the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation stands for," said Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury, outgoing Chief Executive Officer. "He leads with moral clarity, strategic discipline, and a deep respect for the people and communities of Arkansas. Cory has been instrumental in shaping the work that defines this institution today, and he is exceptionally prepared to steward its future. I leave this role confident in the Foundation's direction and in Cory's leadership."

"Cory Anderson embodies the spirit and the standard of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation," said Cedric Williams, Board Chair. "He brings a depth of understanding about Arkansas, a fierce commitment to ALICE families, and a strategic clarity that positions WRF for its next horizon of work. Cory has long been a driving force behind the Foundation's impact. As CEO, he will carry forward our mission with humility, conviction, and an unwavering belief in what is possible when we invest in people and communities."

"Cory Anderson is the right leader for this moment in the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation's journey," said Fred Leonard, Chairman-Elect. "He brings a rare combination of institutional knowledge, national credibility, and deep respect for Arkansas communities. Cory understands both the responsibility and the possibility of this role. I am confident in his ability to steward the Foundation's mission with integrity, foresight, and a clear commitment to the future we are building together."

"I am deeply honored to serve as the next Chief Executive Officer of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation," said Cory S. Anderson. "This institution has shaped my life's work, and I remain committed to advancing its mission with humility, purpose, and an unwavering belief in the people of Arkansas. I have seen firsthand the brilliance and resilience of ALICE families across our state—families who deserve systems designed for their success. As we move forward, I look forward to strengthening partnerships, elevating community leadership, and continuing the work of creating pathways to opportunity for every Arkansan."

About Cory S. Anderson

Cory S. Anderson is a seasoned nonprofit executive and nationally respected philanthropic leader with deep roots in Arkansas. Over more than two decades, his career has focused on advancing equity, opportunity, and systems-level change.

As Chief Innovation Officer of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, Anderson was deeply involved in policy initiatives, grantee partnerships, and efforts to attract increased philanthropic investment into Arkansas. He is widely regarded as an established national voice in philanthropy, known for bridging community insight with institutional strategy.

Anderson played a pivotal role in fostering a culture of ideation, innovation, and "failing forward" at WRF. He was instrumental in establishing ForwARd Arkansas and briefly served as its Interim Executive Director. He began his career as a journalist with the Arkansas Gazette, reporting on youth, education, and governance. His investigative series, "Why Kids Kill," examined the root causes of youth violence and continues to inform his approach to addressing systemic barriers.

His professional experience includes work with the Annie E. Casey Foundation, where he used KIDS COUNT data to guide national investments in child advocacy and organizational capacity building. Anderson also brings a background in ministry. His undergraduate studies were in Journalism, and he is pursuing a master's degree in theology.

Board Leadership and Civic Engagement

Past Board Service

Association of Black Foundation Executives (ABFE) — Former Chair

Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees (GCIR)

Arkansas Baptist College — Vice Chair

Current Board Service

Asset Funders Network — Co-Chair

Neighborhood Funders Group

Urban League of Arkansas

About the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation

The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation exists to ensure that every Arkansan has the opportunity to thrive. Building on Governor Rockefeller's legacy of innovation, equity, and civic imagination, the Foundation invests in ideas and initiatives that dismantle barriers, build community power, and transform the systems that shape people's lives.

