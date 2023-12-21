Wintrust Sports Complex Hosts Special Olympics Illinois' MedFest Event

Premier Bedford Park Facility Welcomes Over 600 Aspiring Athletes

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, Wintrust Sports Complex held MedFest, a highly anticipated event supporting its ongoing partnership as the home of Special Olympics Illinois, partnered with Advent Health Medical Group. Designed exclusively for Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Park District locations, residential and workshop facilities, as well as private agencies, MedFest offers a unique opportunity for young athletes with intellectual disabilities access to sports participation through a free sports physical.

Over 600 athletes and their coaches attended the event at the home of Special Olympics Illinois, the Wintrust Sports Complex at Bedford Park. Special Olympics Illinois President & CEO Peter Beale-DelVecchio was also in attendance. Thanks to the generous support of Special Olympics Illinois, lunch and transportation were provided.

"MedFest is more than just a sports physical," remarks Peter Beale-DelVecchio, "It's an empowering experience that helps build a healthier and more inclusive community. At Special Olympics Illinois, we believe every individual, regardless of ability, deserves the opportunity to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their community."

"I felt great getting my exam at MedFest," said youth athlete Delia Jones, sharing her experience of the event. "I love playing sports and being a Special Olympics Illinois athlete!"

Beale-DelVecchio spoke highly of the event and the partnership with Wintrust Sports Complex. "We are grateful for our partnership with Wintrust Sports Complex and their commitment to building a healthier, active, and more inclusive society. Through the no-cost healthcare services provided at this MedFest event, hundreds of athletes will be able to access the life-changing programming of Special Olympics Illinois."

The partnership between Wintrust Sports Complex and Special Olympics Illinois extends beyond MedFest. Regular sporting events held at the complex are ongoing and will extend into the new year and beyond, including weekly basketball practices and a scheduled tournament in January 2024.

Melissa Garritano, Senior Director of Special Olympics Illinois, expressed her gratitude for the relationship. "Special Olympics Illinois is so grateful for our amazing partnership with Wintrust Sports Complex of Bedford Park. Not only has our partnership grown over the past two years, but Wintrust Sports Complex has also connected us with other generous organizations who have brought additional opportunities to our Special Olympics Illinois athletes. Every experience at Wintrust Sports Complex is top-notch!"

For more information, visit www.wintrustsportscomplex.com or www.soill.org.

About Wintrust Sports Complex

Wintrust Sports Complex, located in Bedford Park, Illinois, is part of the SF Network, operated by The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports venues in the country. We are the Midwest's premiere destination for sports, events, and recreation. Our Midwest location and proximity to Chicago's Midway Airport is a growing area of competition for teams from all regions of the United States and beyond. Only minutes from major interstates, Downtown Chicago, and top-rated attractions, dining, and hotels; athletes and their families consider this the most convenient destination for sports tournaments. To learn more, visit wintrustsportscomplex.com.

