WinWire Launches a Generative AI Center of Excellence to Empower its Clients' Businesses

News provided by

WinWire Technologies

31 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

The Company will offer a variety of offerings and solutions to help clients accelerate their AI Journey

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WinWire, a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner, announced the launch of its Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) to empower businesses to adapt this emerging technology in more agile and efficient ways.

Through its CoE, WinWire is launching an industry-leading 20 Generative AI Azure Marketplace Offerings, which provides numerous pathways for Enterprises and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) looking to adopt a Generative AI strategy. As inputs for its CoE strategy, WinWire has spoken with more than 600 executives in 2023, through a series of engaging and informative webinars on Generative AI, along with a recently completed AI in Healthcare Roadshow with Microsoft.

"At WinWire, we firmly believe that the technology industry is at an inflection point and Generative AI will transform businesses. Our mission is to guide our clients through understanding this technology and exploring the opportunities that make sense for them. Our investment in a Generative AI Center of Excellence reflects our passion for purpose-driven innovation and our unwavering pursuit of technology leadership," said Ashu Goel, CEO, WinWire.

"We believe that embracing cutting-innovative technologies such as Azure OpenAI services is the key to empowering businesses and fostering unparalleled growth. By responsibly integrating Generative AI into various business processes, we will enable enterprises to make data-driven decisions, improve efficiency, automate complex tasks and deliver personalized customer experiences," said Vineet Arora, CTO, WinWire.

WinWire and Generative AI

WinWire empowers businesses to kickstart their transformative journey with Generative AI. The company partners with Microsoft on their Azure OpenAI focus and has held joint webinars with Microsoft experts on topics such as the Power of Generative AI, the Generative AI based Copilot Framework, and Responsible Generative AI. For more information on how WinWire and Azure OpenAI can help businesses reimagine operations, streamline business functions, accelerate revenue growth, foster innovation, and enhance productivity, please visit WinWire's Generative AI microsite.

About WinWire

WinWire "Unleashes the Power of Azure and Generative AI" and enables enterprises across Healthcare, Software and Digital Platforms (ISVs), Retail, Hi-Tech, and Manufacturing to navigate their digital transformation journey. WinWire helps its customers drive business growth and gain competitive advantage through innovative software solutions. A global multi-award-winning Microsoft Partner, WinWire delivers Cloud, App Modernization, and Data & OpenAI solutions for their customers. The company offers a wide range of services, including cloud solutions, data analytics, and custom application development. WinWire is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, and has seven offices globally. Learn more here.

Find WinWire on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

For media inquiries, please contact:
Joe King
CMO
WinWire
[email protected] 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560273/WinWire_Logo.jpg

SOURCE WinWire Technologies

Also from this source

WinWire Recognized as a Finalist of the 2023 Microsoft Cloud Native Application Development Partner of the Year

WinWire Recognized as a Finalist of the 2023 Microsoft Cloud Native Application Development Partner of the Year

WinWire today announced that it has been named a finalist of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards (POTYA) in the Cloud Native App...
Adventist Health Partners with WinWire to Accelerate their Technology Transformation, Enhance their Data Analytics Strategy, and Make Critical Decisions Faster

Adventist Health Partners with WinWire to Accelerate their Technology Transformation, Enhance their Data Analytics Strategy, and Make Critical Decisions Faster

WinWire, a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner, and Adventist Health are pleased to announce their partnership to enhance Adventist Health's data...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.