WinWire Recognized in 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Healthcare as well as Cloud Application Modernization

"We are delighted to be recognized by Microsoft for this prestigious honor. The Microsoft Partner of the Year award illustrates what can be achieved when a company, like WinWire, focuses on its purpose. Our core values push us to be passionate about our clients' success and enable them to forge new paths and disrupt established industries. By working closely with our customers, together we not only successfully deployed and leveraged Microsoft technology but more importantly, empowered other like-minded purpose-driven corporations to change lives -- and the world -- for the better. I want to acknowledge our teams at WinWire who genuinely approach each day with purpose and to our customers for trusting us to bring our best to every engagement," says Ashu Goel, CEO at WinWire.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. The awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 nominations from businesses in more than 100 countries worldwide. WinWire was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Healthcare and Modernizing Applications.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

About WinWire

WinWire Technologies is a data-driven digital engineering company that supports enterprises across Healthcare, Retail, Hi-Tech, and Manufacturing and several other industry domains in navigating their digital transformation journey. WinWire enables its customers to drive business growth and gain competitive advantage by aligning business value and digital technologies, calling this process "Stitching the Digital Fabric."

WinWire has extensive expertise across a range of digital technologies and delivers large enterprise solutions leveraging cloud, AI, machine learning, mixed/augmented reality, Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, security, and UI/UX to help clients harness business value. For more information, please visit www.winwire.com

