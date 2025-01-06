WinWire Unveils New Global Innovation Centre in Bengaluru to Support Business Growth

The new state-of-the-art facility will support WinWire's global delivery operations and create richer experience for employees and customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WinWire, a Global AI transformation services company, has inaugurated its new state-of-the-art Global Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, India. Located in the vibrant Kalyani Vista Tech Park, WinWire's new facility will begin operations on January 6th, 2025. This larger workspace marks a significant milestone in WinWire's expansion journey, reflecting its commitment to growth, and scalability required for helping global clients in their AI transformation journey.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and designed to foster creativity and collaboration, the new workspace provides an integrated and immersive experience for employees and customers. With this move, WinWire is poised to expand its workforce by leveraging Bengaluru's thriving tech talent pool and continue driving AI transformation across industries, including Healthcare, ISVs, Hi-tech, and Retail.

Commenting on the new facility, Ashu Goel, CEO of WinWire, shared, "I'm excited to inaugurate our new workspace in Bengaluru as it represents a forward-thinking investment in WinWire's future and marks a testament to our continued growth. This workspace will enhance our ability to deliver the AI Transformation services to our customers. It's a space designed to inspire creativity, encourage collaboration, and help our clients achieve transformative business outcomes."

The new workspace embodies modernity and is thoughtfully designed to enhance productivity, well-being, and collaboration. It features flexible and open-space workspaces, ergonomic furniture, and areas for mindfulness and fitness, supporting productive work styles. Emphasizing sustainability, the office incorporates energy-efficient systems and inclusive design elements, reflecting WinWire's commitment to employee wellness and social responsibility.

As a company that has consistently delivered innovative software solutions, WinWire's new Bengaluru workspace reaffirms its commitment to investing in its people and exceeding customer expectations.

