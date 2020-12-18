WinWire's Knowledge Mining Solution Wins Gold in Best in Biz Awards 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WinWire's Knowledge Mining Solution has been named a Gold Winner in the Most Innovative Product of the Year – Healthcare and Medical category in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

This recognition comes from WinWire's continuous efforts and commitment to their customers to gain a competitive advantage using innovative software solutions. The Knowledge Mining solution uses AI services to understand, learn, analyze, unify large volumes of raw data to uncover hidden insights and find relationships and patterns at scale. The solution will enable customers to increase business efficiency, optimize cost and clinical pathways, and operationalize business workflows using secure healthcare data.

Despite the global challenges, the 10th annual program saw a particularly strong field of entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada.

"We are humbled to win Gold at the Best in Biz Awards," said Vineet Arora, CTO of WinWire. "Our Knowledge Mining Solution is helping organizations unlock the power of data to deliver better healthcare outcomes. WinWire has been at the forefront to harness the power of technology to build progressive solutions and support customers. Very proud of the team and their accomplishment."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, business, consumer, and technology, and trade publications in North America.

"Despite today's unforeseeable environment, healthcare continues to be a dynamic industry. The healthcare entries in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards, including for the most innovative product – from a mining solution for predictive medicine, customer relationship management and measuring treatment effectiveness to a new kind of hearing aid to a hand-hygiene system ideal for the pandemic – contribute to the future of healthcare," says Mari Ediin, a San Francisco, Bay Area freelance healthcare writer and journalist.

Best in Biz Awards 2020 honors were conferred in more than 90 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Resilient Company, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Operations Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Crisis Management Program, Marketing Program and Annual Report of the Year.

For a full list of gold, silver, and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2020, visit http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2020-winners.

About WinWire

WinWire Technologies is a digital engineering services company that supports enterprises in navigating the digital technology revolution. WinWire enables its customers to drive growth and competitive advantage by aligning business value and digital transformation, calling it "stitching the digital fabric" with a system of intelligence. The company leverages its Microsoft cloud expertise to assist enterprises in making cloud platform decision, while helping them through their cloud transformation journey.

WinWire has expertise in digital technologies including cloud, AI, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, security, and UI/UX to help clients accelerate their digital transformation and drive growth. For more information about WinWire, visit www.winwire.com

For more information, press only:

Noor Basha K, Associate Director, Marketing, WinWire Technologies, +1 (888) 849-7339, [email protected]

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the premier awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies.

Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com

SOURCE WinWire Technologies