WiOS to Target AI Markets Global Growth Valued at $826 Billion by 2030

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiOS, an advanced operating system designed for intelligent interoperability across AI solutions, is strategically focusing on capturing the rapidly expanding global AI market, which is expected to reach $826 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.46% from 2024 to 2030, according to Statista . Powered by WorldVuer iByond, WiOS is set to drive innovation and transformation across various industries, including healthcare, education, financial services, manufacturing, energy/utilities, consumer product retail and distribution, and public sector. This also includes its significant role in the Technopolis: Smart City initiative, which is currently under rapid development.

The global AI landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with both private and public sectors making substantial investments in AI to enhance efficiency, decision-making, and customer engagement. WiOS, backed by the WorldVuer iByond platform, is uniquely positioned to lead in this growth, offering an advanced suite of AI-powered tools that ensure seamless interoperability and integration across enterprise systems.

"The AI market is entering a phase of exponential growth, and WiOS is at the forefront of this transformation," said Scott Schlesinger, Chief Digital Officer of WorldVuer iByond. "Our platform is designed to not only integrate AI into existing infrastructures but to enhance and accelerate its impact across various industries. WiOS is committed to unlocking the full potential of AI, enabling businesses to innovate faster and more effectively in a highly competitive global market."

"We are at a pivotal moment where AI is transforming from a competitive edge into an essential requirement for enterprises," added Dr. Kenneth Ekow Andam, Co-Chairman and CSA of WorldVuer iByond "Our mission is to deliver innovative solutions that enable our clients to fully leverage AI, driving meaningful value and sustained growth in their industries."

The WorldVuer iByond platform within WiOS is engineered to address the complexities of AI adoption, providing a scalable, secure, and intelligent framework tailored to the unique demands of various sectors. From enhancing patient outcomes in healthcare to optimizing manufacturing supply chains, WiOS's AI solutions are set to revolutionize global business operations.

As part of its strategy to tap into the exponential growth of the AI market, WiOS is expanding its partnerships and increasing its investment in research and development to further enhance its platform. The company is also exploring new markets and deployment opportunities, ensuring its leadership in the ongoing AI revolution.

"The projected growth of the AI market represents a significant opportunity for WiOS," added Christopher Condon, Chairman and CEO of WorldVuer iByond. "We are committed to leading this evolution, delivering innovative solutions that not only meet today's needs but also anticipate the challenges of tomorrow."

WiOS is poised to be a key driver of innovation and growth as businesses worldwide embrace the transformative potential of AI.

