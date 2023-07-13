WIOTC Releases 2023 World IoT Ranking List Top 500

News provided by

WIOTC

13 Jul, 2023, 08:57 ET

BEIJING, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World IoT Top 500 Summit 2023, as a prelude to the World Internet of Things Convention 2023 (WIOTC 2023), was successfully held recently in Beijing. Government officials, ambassadors and counsellors from over 20 countries including China, France, Switzerland, Brazil, Pakistan and other countries, as well as international organization representatives from UNESCO and Diplomatic Council participated in this summit. The 2023 World IoT Ranking List Top 500 (WIOTRL Top 500) was officially released at the summit.

The companies on the 2023 WIOTRL Top 500, which are selected from over 90 countries, are mainly specialized in IoT technology and digital economy. According to the order of category, the ranking list is divided into "Gold", "Silver", "Industry", "Bronze" and "Potential" lists. Microsoft, Huawei, CASIC, IBM, Siemens, Haier and Intel topped this year's ranking list. The ranking represents the development trend of digital economy which is fully interconnected. The enterprises on the list contribute to over 50% of global GDP output of digital economy. Meanwhile, they lead in promoting the innovative development of IoT digital economy. The WIOTRL Top 500 has become the most authoritative ranking list focusing on the development of IoT digital economy.

Check the complete list here: http://wiotc.org/en/news/344.html 

The application procedure of 2024 WIOTRL Top 500 will be launched in September 2023. The application is open to global enterprises across sectors.

Here is the application link: http://www.wiotrl.com 

The World Internet of Things Convention, or WIOTC, is an innovative and nonprofit IoT international convention organization with global impact. The UN Secretary-General António Guterres participated in and delivered a speech to the WIOTC. His important speech was announced on the official website of the United Nations. The WIOTC 2023 will be convened from November 20 to 21, 2023 in Beijing. Themed "New IoT, New Economy, New Era", the annual convention will consist of Opening Ceremony, World New Economic Forum, Ambassador Forum as well as ten plus parallel forums covering industry, agriculture, energy, vehicle, finance, AI, etc. Meanwhile, the related industrial commissions will be founded at the annual conference. We plan to invite the UN Secretary-General, state and government leaders from China, Brazil, Moldova, Pakistan and other countries, international organization leaders and corporate representatives to attend the annual convention. Welcome global companies to join us for this grand event.

View the website for WIOTC 2023: http://wiotc.org/en/events/convention/2023wiotc/ 

Media Contact: 
Peijuan Wu, [email protected]

SOURCE WIOTC

