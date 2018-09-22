Wipe Out Kids' Cancer Oktoberfest 5K and Family Fun Run on September 22, 2018

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, on September 22, 2018, Wipe Out Kids' Cancer® (WOKC) is partnering together with The Town of Addison to host our 33rd Annual 2018 Oktoberfest 5K & Family Fun Run, benefiting pediatric cancer support services and research. The event will be held in The Town of Addison, the Saturday morning prior to the Oktoberfest annual activities. Run participants will receive complimentary Oktoberfest entry that day as part of Run registration. We welcome all to join and register at www.oktoberfest5K.com or click here.

We are honored to announce Luke Laufenberg as Honorary Race Chair, and thank Tom Thumb, Albertson's and AutoNation for their presenting sponsorship of the event. Laufenberg stated of his role, "As a childhood cancer survivor, I am thrilled to join WOKC as Honorary Chair for the Run and as a founding member of the WOKC Youth Advisory Council. I feel a great personal responsibility to give back after going through my own battle and journey. I look forward to supporting this critical mission and am grateful for the help WOKC gave me in my time of need." During the August 2018 activities surrounding the announcement of his new role as Honorary Chair of the Run, Laufenberg has been spending time supporting the WOKC organization in preparation for the event, as well as supporting families and patients we serve.

In addition, the event focuses on the power of collaboration with intent to build a larger footprint for impact in the pediatric cancer sector here in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. We are proud to announce the event will benefit, not only one, but two locally based childhood cancer nonprofits: Wipe Out Kids' Cancer and CALEB. This tremendous show of partnership serves as a great reminder joining forces removes barriers of competition and promotes collaboration to generate additional funds, resources and awareness.

"In order to make further impact and meet the critical need for more research and support, we must come together and use not only our shared voice but also our actions to better steward donor dollars and raise awareness," said Chandini Portteus, President and CEO of WOKC. "We are humbled by the steadfast support of our presenting sponsors, the Town of Addison and all our partners and participants supporting the event. We also sincerely thank Luke Laufenberg as he joins us to bravely share his story to bring awareness and engage others to fight this devastating disease."

Cancer still remains the number one disease killer in children in America today. Each year in the U.S. approximately 12,000 children, about 1 in 285, are diagnosed with cancer. That equates to 46 children a day. Yet, only 4% of government funding is focused exclusively on pediatric cancer. More resources and funding are desperately needed, which is why we provide that critical funding to key research initiatives across the country, in efforts to find more cures and treatments for children with cancer, while also supporting families and the children during their treatment.

About Wipe Out Kids' Cancer

Wipe Out Kids' Cancer (WOKC) is a Dallas-based non-profit organization founded in 1980 by Cindy Brinker Simmons. The organization is dedicated to raising awareness and funding for pediatric cancer research on a national basis. We have raised millions in the crusade against pediatric cancer and spent over 38 years developing programs to not only fight childhood cancer, but to also provide hope and support to kids and families dealing with cancer. Our mission is to work relentlessly for the day when ALL children are living cancer free.

