Wipfli announces that Clayton & McKervey will join firm

July 17, 2023

MILWAUKEE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), a top 20 national advisory and accounting firm, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Clayton & McKervey that will result in more than 90 Clayton & McKervey shareholders and associates joining Wipfli.

Clayton & McKervey is a full-service public accounting firm, providing tax, audit, digital advisory and business consulting to domestic and foreign clients.

The Clayton & McKervey team will bring to Wipfli its proven experience in the automotive and technology sector; specifically in the manufacturing and distribution, industrial automation and architecture and engineering industries, among others. Clayton & McKervey has a special focus helping closely held domestic and international companies compete in the global marketplace. Our combined businesses will allow us to bring additional value to the clients we serve.

Clayton & McKervey is well known for helping foreign-owned companies expand to the U.S. and helps domestic entities expand abroad. Their reach is significant: including North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Wipfli offers Clayton & McKervey clients full-service tax and financial solutions as well as the benefits of expanded services that help businesses improve organizational performance, coach their executives and teams, transform their digital capabilities, optimize finances and drive decisions with data and analytics.

Clayton & McKervey and Wipfli share a passion for client service and a commitment to solving problems through listening and with a commitment to long-term client relationships.

"We're delighted to have Clayton & McKervey join Wipfli," said Robert Cottingham, Wipfli partner and leader of corporate development. "Their full-service dedication to tax, audit and accounting clients, in addition to a variety of consulting services, mirrors our own. We serve many overlapping industries that make our combination a natural fit. We are especially excited about the opportunity to establish our footprint in Michigan. Our combined clients will benefit from the passion we have together for finding new and innovative ways of helping them succeed."

"Wipfli's focus on building relationships with clients aligns well with Clayton & McKervey culture," said Rob Dutkiewicz, Clayton & McKervey president. "Just like Wipfli, we're dedicated to fostering the growth of our team and the companies they work with while operating at the highest level of integrity."

"We are looking forward to Clayton & McKervey joining our firm," said Kurt Gresens, Wipfli's managing partner. "Their strong reputation and business approach in accounting, audit, tax and consulting will be a great fit at Wipfli. Their deep bench in helping startups and multinational companies based in the U.S. and abroad will help us connect with a broader client base, enabling us to introduce a larger range of consulting services including digital, cybersecurity, cloud computing and outsourced accounting services. Working together, we'll be well-positioned to support them."

"Clayton & McKervey was sought after by numerous suiters but selected Wipfli for the culture connections and strategic fit with middle-market and high-net-worth clients," said Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination. "They also saw huge growth opportunities for their younger talent and leaders."  

The transaction, effective September 1, adds more than 90 shareholders and associates to Wipfli's workforce of approximately 3,200 and more than 2,000 new clients.

