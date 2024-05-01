Wipfli completes transaction with Harbour Results, adds associates

MILWAUKEE, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), a top 20 national advisory and accounting firm, announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets of Harbour Results, Inc. Fourteen associates will join Wipfli as a result.

Harbour Results is a trusted advisor in the manufacturing industry, providing benchmarking, assessments, strategic development and operational improvements to more than 60 clients.

The Harbour Results team will bring to Wipfli its proprietary benchmarking service, which delivers data that drives strategy and operations for manufacturers.

Combined with Wipfli's data and manufacturing practice, the united teams will bring additional value to their manufacturing clients.

Wipfli offers Harbour Results clients a broader suite of advisory and integrated solutions focused on financial, technological and organizational health.

"Harbour Results' expertise and track record in benchmarking and forecasting will help us provide more insights and perspectives to our clients," said Brian Blaha, Wipfli's growth leader. "Today's modern market is increasingly complex. Together, we'll be able to cut through the chaos and deliver targeted strategies and solutions."

Kurt Gresens, managing partner of Wipfli, says the deal furthers Wipfli's strategic growth priorities.

"We're looking forward to expanding our client base — and services — in manufacturing," he said. "We're also excited to deepen Wipfli's ties in Michigan. The state's strong business climate and manufacturing foundation make it an exciting geographic area for us to expand in."

Harbour Results was founded 15 years ago by President and CEO Laurie Harbour and by Scott Walton, COO.

"Wipfli's culture of service and innovation aligns well with Harbour Results' passion for revitalizing the manufacturing industry," said Harbour. "Just like Wipfli, we're dedicated to giving 100% to our clients and associates."

The transaction, effective May 1, adds more than 60 clients to Wipfli's 60,000.

About Wipfli LLP

Wipfli is a top 20 advisory and accounting firm that helps clients transform through people, digital, financial and organizational optimization.

