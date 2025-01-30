Wipfli debuts premier source for 2025 post-election news and insights

Leading with timely updates and strategic guidance to navigate the regulatory landscape

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve in 2025, Wipfli, a top 25 advisory and accounting firm, stands at the forefront, providing unparalleled insights and guidance to help navigate these changes. With a focus on the latest regulatory updates, Wipfli helps organizations stay ahead of the curve and pivot swiftly with up-to-date information.

Wipfli's dedicated team of industry leaders is closely monitoring impactful regulatory, policy and tax changes to deliver timely insights crucial for strategic planning and compliance. The comprehensive updates cover a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, financial services, technology, real estate, nonprofits and more.

"Staying ahead of regulatory changes is critical for our clients' success." Post this

"Staying ahead of regulatory changes is critical for our clients' success. At Wipfli, we're guiding our clients to refine their approaches and recognize opportunities where others might see only constraints," said Kelly Fisher, Wipfli practice partner.

Fisher added, "Our clients and the industries we serve rely on us for timely and accurate insights. With the new presidential term bringing significant changes, we are committed to providing the solutions they need to navigate this complex environment."

Wipfli's insights are designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities within each industry. From the potential impacts of deregulation on compliance burdens to the effects of tariff increases on international trade, Wipfli is prepared to provide prompt responses to the complexities of the current regulatory environment.

Stay informed and ahead of the curve with Wipfli's 2025 regulatory, policy and tax updates. Visit Wipfli's election page to access the latest information and help ensure your company is prepared for the future.

Check out current articles live now for the most up-to-date insights:

Nonprofits adopt wait-and-see approach to Trump administration policies

$3 trillion in federal assistance paused: What it means for you

Trump appointees push for innovation and clarity in financial services regulation

How Trump's healthcare policies impact rural clinics

About Wipfli LLP

Wipfli is an accounting and advisory firm that delivers holistic solutions to help clients navigate the modern marketplace, optimize performance and drive growth. Our more than 3,200 associates deliver digital, people, strategy, risk, financial and outsourcing solutions to 59,000+ clients.

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Wipfli LLP