Wipfli Foundation approves first round of grants, supporting 6 diverse nonprofits

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wipfli Foundation is proud to announce the approval of its first round of grant applications, awarding grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 to six deserving organizations. This milestone underscores the foundation's dedication to supporting a diverse range of nonprofits, including both Wipfli clients and nonclients.

The recipients of this inaugural round of grants are:

These grants will empower these organizations to drive positive change and foster growth in their communities through various impactful initiatives.

The Wipfli Foundation received an impressive 324 applications, with 93 different Wipfli associates nominating a nonprofit.

"We are thrilled to support such a diverse group of nonprofits through our first round of grants," said Kurt Gresens, managing partner of Wipfli. "These organizations are making a real difference in their communities, and we are honored to contribute to their efforts."

The Wipfli Foundation remains committed to supporting the vital work of nonprofits both within and outside its client network. The foundation looks forward to witnessing the positive impact of these grants and continuing its mission to enable individuals and organizations to achieve their full potential.

About the Wipfli Foundation

The Wipfli Foundation is dedicated to making a lasting, positive impact by supporting a wide range of nonprofit organizations. Through grants and other initiatives, the foundation aims to drive positive change, foster growth and empower communities across the nation. The foundation is the charitable arm of Wipfli, LLP, a top 20 accounting and advisory firm.

