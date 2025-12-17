Wipfli research: 9 in 10 wealth and asset management firms expect growth -- but digital maturity and complexity pose challenges

New reports reveal optimism for 2026 alongside rising pressures from technology, compliance and talent demands.

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite economic uncertainty and market volatility, wealth and asset management firms are entering 2026 with confidence. According to the latest research from Wipfli, a leading advisory and accounting firm, nearly all surveyed executives expect revenue growth in the year ahead — but optimism comes with caveats. Firms are grappling with accelerating technological demands, evolving compliance requirements and talent pressures, all while striving to advance digital maturity and maintain competitive advantage.

Wealth management: Growth meets rising complexity

For 2026, Wipfli surveyed wealth management executives to understand their economic outlook, strategic priorities and top challenges. The findings reveal optimism tempered by structural pressures:

93% expect revenue growth of 5% or more in the next 12 months.





72% are increasing benefits and perks to improve recruitment and retention.





89% use AI and data analytics to support decision-making, yet few have reached enterprise-level maturity.

Cybersecurity and data privacy remain top concerns, reshaping how firms operate. Respondents also cited barriers to implementing data analytics effectively, including data quality and integration challenges.

"Firms are optimistic, but they're also managing more moving parts than ever before," said Anna Kooi, partner and financial services practice leader at Wipfli. "Success depends on how well leaders can prioritize and execute amid all that noise."

Kooi added: "Technology is no longer optional. Tools that enhance client engagement and deepen relationships can be just as valuable as those that improve back-office efficiency. Firms can't get away from making investments in data analytics and AI."

Asset management: Digital ambitions outpace maturity

For the third consecutive year, Wipfli surveyed asset management executives to gauge outlook and priorities. This year's report highlights strong growth expectations and a clear push toward digital transformation:

92% expect revenue growth of 5% or more in the next 12 months.





81% use AI and data analytics to support decision-making, but only 34% report having a comprehensive AI strategy.





69% say cybersecurity and data privacy measures are reshaping operations.

Respondents rated improving digital customer engagement, data analytics and automation as top growth strategies, alongside expanding service capabilities. Yet data foundations remain a constraint, with privacy, quality and integration issues slowing progress.

"Periods of disruption give investors a reason to look beyond index strategies," Kooi said. "They want to see where managers can generate alpha — and technology is becoming the way to deliver that."

Kooi emphasized that true digital maturity requires discipline: "Asset managers that integrate digital capabilities into their core investment and operating models — not just around the edges — will be best positioned to compete in a volatile, opportunity-rich market."

For deeper insights, actionable strategies and detailed benchmarks, download Wipfli's full research reports on wealth management and asset management.

About Wipfli

Wipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving ambitious middle-market organizations. We understand our clients' unique challenges and help them succeed on their terms through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing and technology services. With 3,000+ associates and global alliances, we combine national capabilities with local relationships. Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC, a non-CPA firm, delivers business advisory and non-attest services. Learn more at wipfli.com or contact Alicia O'Connell at [email protected].

Media Contact

Alicia O'Connell

[email protected]

SOURCE Wipfli