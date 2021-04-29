Wipfli's National Tribal Practice Welcomes Long Time Seminole Tribe of Florida CFO Suresh Geer as a Leader in the Tribal Consulting Service & Solution Group

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli LLP, a Top 20 National Accounting Firm, also recognized as a national leader in providing consulting solutions and services to tribes and tribal enterprises, announced today Suresh Geer has joined its Tribal Consulting Practice.

"The foundation of Wipfli's commitment to Indian Country is providing the deepest level of industry expertise coupled with best-in-class solutions. Adding professionals like Suresh, with his 20+ years of experience as a leader at Seminole Tribe of Florida, is part of our overall strategic plan to expand and enhance our consulting services for our tribal clients," said Joseph Eve, Wipfli National Tribal Practice Leader.

Geer brings more than two decades working in Indian Country as a financial and operational executive. He started his career with Seminole Tribe of Florida in the late 1990s and worked his way up the ranks, spending the last eight years of his time there as the CFO until late 2020. His many affiliations have included the Government Accounting Standards Board, the Native American Finance Officers Association, the Equity Interest Consultative Group, and the Governmental Accounting Standards Orange Book Committee.

During his time with Seminole, Geer's accomplishments were many. Key areas of work included the transformation, optimization and strategic planning to scale streamlined operations during a period of accelerated growth within the Tribe. He led initiatives that included areas such as plan administration, financing of new growth opportunities, taxable and municipal special obligation infrastructure bonds, organization-wide tax code, tribal governance and controls, IGRA and Non IGRA trusts, renewable energy, oversight of multiple federal agency audits, and the implementation of one the largest full cycle tribal grant management teams.

Wipfli Director of Tribal Business Services Jason Winkler added, "Since Joseph Eve CPAs merged into Wipfli nearly four years ago, our tribal practice has had the amazing opportunity of offering a seemingly unlimited set of advanced solutions to our clients. Adding professionals to the Wipfli team with the credentials and deep industry knowledge that Suresh has impowers our tribal practice to offer an entirely new level of organizational performance consulting."

Most Tribal Government operations have a perpetual commitment to the development the achievement of annual goals and objectives. At no other time in recent history has there been more value in understanding the application of strategic planning, the possible redesign of the organization to enable strategic directives, and how managing those changes puts tribal leaders in a better position to implement their strategies as well as adapt to the unexpected.

Geer's focus will be working with our tribal clients on strategic planning initiatives, organizational design and managing change in the workplace. Representing Wipfli as a proud Gold Sponsor, Geer will attend NAFOA's Virtual 39th Annual Conference.

