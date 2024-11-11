Wipliance Partners with Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Lutron Electronics to Transform Lighting Experience at Taliesin West with Innovative Ketra Technology

As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Taliesin West embodies Frank Lloyd Wright's vision of organic architecture. The integration of Ketra's human-centric lighting elevates the atmosphere of the property, highlighting its architectural beauty while creating a more inviting scene for visitors and staff alike.

"Our partnership with Taliesin West and Lutron marks a significant step in enhancing the site's aesthetic and functionality," said Lee Travis, owner of Wipliance. "Ketra's ability to mimic natural light beautifully complements Wright's design philosophy."

Fred Prozzillo, VP of Preservations and Collections for Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, described selecting Ketra: "Taliesin West was Wright's laboratory, a place where he experimented with materials and form. (Ketra) being so innovative, fit perfectly for our site."

Stuart Graff, former President and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "We think it would be a great injustice for Wright's legacy to be confined to the past when his whole career is about helping to shape the future. And so, we continue to work with industry leaders in the building and architecture space to embrace Wright's principles using modern technology and take him out of the past and plant him firmly in the present, with an eye toward the future."

Said Graff of the Wipliance team: "In looking for partners to do work that could embrace all kinds of wiring, we have to have best-in-class partners that appreciate our mission to preserve this architecture and do their work in ways that are minimally invasive. Because of the technology and because the team at Wipliance is so respectful of the legacy represented at Taliesin West, all of this lighting could be installed in ways that did no damage. Every member of our staff was so complimentary of the respect that Wipliance paid to our visitors to make sure their experiences weren't disrupted."

Key updates include:

Human-Centric Lighting Solutions: Lutron's Ketra lighting allows for precise control over color temperature and intensity, creating the perfect ambiance for any occasion, from intimate gatherings to larger events.





The lighting upgrade offers a fresh perspective on this historic landmark while preserving its integrity and charm. This space is open to the public for daily tours and private events to view history in a whole new light.

For more information about Wipliance's lighting enhancements at Taliesin West and the innovative use of Lutron's Ketra technology, please visit www.wipliance.com/taliesin-west.

About Wipliance:

Wipliance is a premier provider of automation and audiovisual solutions, dedicated to delivering technology that enhances everyday living with a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Founded in 2006, Wipliance is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Spokane, Washington.

Learn more at https://www.wipliance.com/

About Taliesin West:

Taliesin West, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the winter home and living laboratory of Frank Lloyd Wright. The site reflects Wright's philosophy of organic architecture and stands as a vital part of his legacy. Learn more at https://franklloydwright.org

About Lutron Electronics:

Lutron Electronics is a global leader in smart lighting and shading solutions. Their Ketra lighting system provides dynamic, human-centric lighting that enhances the beauty of spaces and improves well-being. Learn more at https://www.luxury.lutron.com/

