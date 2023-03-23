WIPO Publishes Aquavit's Methods for Delivering Bioactive Compositions and Formulations to the Skin

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Aquavit), a biotechnology company focused on the development of a first-of-its-kind microchannel drug delivery technology, announced today that the company's technology patent for "Methods for Delivering Bioactive Compositions and Formulations Using Microchannel Delivery Device" has been approved for publishing by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The European Publication Number 4161627 will be published on April 12, 2023. The patent covers a method for treating a condition or disease in a subject; comprising administering to the subject's skin a composition comprising an effective amount of one or more bioactive formulations and compositions, including neurotoxins, wherein the composition is administered with a single-chamber or multi-chamber microchannel delivery device.

"It has taken years to get this patent granted in the United States and we are thrilled to see our work in the international patent publications.", says Sobin Chang, MPH, Chief Executive Officer. "Our invention can fulfill an urgent need for a new drug delivery system with higher efficacy and maximized therapeutic benefits. The potential is limitless in using our repeated motion microchannel technology for delivering drugs and biologics."

Using the novel technology results in virtually no pain, bruising or bleeding while enabling efficient treatments to be administered in therapeutically effective amounts. Compared to patches (including those utilizing micro needles), the onset of delivery is significantly faster and associated aesthetic limitations are eliminated. Compared to topicals, efficacy and bioactivity is enhanced significantly. In medical aesthetics, the technology can help achieve optimal skin health and quality, addressing the fundamentals instead of temporary superficial results.

The technology can be translated well into delivering drugs and biologics for skin cancer, immunology and dermatological conditions. With skin cancer conditions such as actinic keratosis and basal cell carcinoma, the unmet needs are the issue of tolerability and patient compliance while delivering chemotherapy drugs.This technology will directly address these issues by minimizing systemic toxicity while delivering potent therapeutic agents directly onto the affected skin site.

Additionally, vaccines can be delivered epidermally through this technology and it will result in increased immunogenicity. This has enormous advantages over the majority of existing commercial vaccines, which are delivered to intramuscular or subcutaneous tissues by needle and syringe. These sites have far fewer resident dendritic cells than the epidermis. The epidermis is rich with Antigen-Presenting Cells, the Langerhans cells, which aid in the effective functioning of vaccines.

The patent also covers the method for treating or ameliorating other diseases and conditions, including depression, dementia, fibromyalgia, gastrointestinal disorders, headaches, chronic fatigue syndrome, high stress levels, hyperthyroidism, low energy, impaired memory, hair loss, wound healing, scarring, and aging.

"Our patented microchannel delivery technology leverages a new mechanism of action to disrupt the personalized drug delivery industry. It will continue to pave the way for our pipeline of products", said Dr. David Shafer, MD., FACS., Aquavit's Chief Medical Technology Officer.

About Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a high-tech pharmaceutical company that provides a comprehensive range of innovative pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device technologies. Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on personalized medicine to improve patients' health, maximize the efficiency of our medical community, and support the pharmacoeconomics of payers.

SOURCE Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc.