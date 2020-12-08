Wippy Eliminates $75 Billion in Consumer Waste with COVID-Safe Car-Buying Technology, Saving Buyers Thousands

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wippy has launched a new car-buying platform that allows consumers to access wholesale vehicles, previously only available to dealers. Customers in the Chicago area can now save thousands on high-quality, used vehicles on wippycars.com in three simple steps: Search, Select, Drive.

Wippy was founded by two self-proclaimed "tech guys" who saw an opportunity to simplify the car-buying experience and save consumers from the hidden fees associated with buying a used car from a dealership. As of Dec. 1, 2020, Wippy is now available to buyers in Chicago, Ill., and will expand its online car-buying solution nationwide.

Turning a $740BN Market Upside Down

More than 40 million transactions occur each year in the used car market, the majority of which are happening inside a dealership. With just over half of all used cars coming from large wholesalers, many of those 40 million transactions involve the hidden cost of moving wholesale cars through the remarketing process. Wippy is able to eliminate the near-$75 billion wasted annually on those costs by allowing the consumer to shop the wholesaler directly.

"The used-car market has been functioning through a pretty archaic system," said Scott Clark, COO and co-founder of Wippy. "Just because that's the way it has always been done, doesn't mean that it's the best way of doing it. Wippy offers an online shopping process that is transparent, easy to navigate, and ultimately less stressful and more affordable for the buyer."

A Risk-Free Experience

Unlike many other online retailers, Wippy goes the extra mile to ensure the satisfaction of their customers. In addition to having a COVID-safe, online shopping process, Wippy eliminates the buyer's risk by allowing them to:

Choose the dealership they want to buy the vehicle from;

Test drive the vehicle before they buy it; and

Get a full refund on their deposit if they choose not to buy the car.

To give the buyer even more security, any vehicle purchased using Wippy, through Dec. 31, 2020, will include a FREE, three-year, bumper-to-bumper warranty.

About Wippy

Wippy is a tech company whose patented technology allows retail buyers wholesale access to vehicles. With this cutting-edge concept, Wippy is able to create an experience that puts the buyer first, while saving them thousands of dollars in the process. Launched in 2020, the online car-buying service is currently exclusively available in the Chicago area, but will expanding nationwide. For more information visit https://www.wippycars.com/ .

Media Contact:

Scott Clark

[email protected]

828-691-1472

SOURCE Wippy