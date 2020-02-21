Wipro Digital Acquires Rational Interaction, Enhancing Customer Experience Offerings and Boosting Digital Marketing Capabilities

SEATTLE and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) announced today that it has acquired Rational Interaction, a full-service digital customer experience (CX) company.

The acquisition will scale Wipro Digital's offering for Chief Marketing Officers, connecting Rational Interaction's ability to map and orchestrate the customer journey with Wipro Digital's ability to design and build experiences at global scale. Together, the companies will provide bespoke and effective solutions for the marketing suite.

Long-term revenue cannot be generated from a single splashy marketing effort. Rather, it requires an ecosystem of connected touchpoints across the entire customer journey. The combined offerings from Wipro Digital and Rational Interaction will address this and help CMOs scale for the future. Rational Interaction helps brands create sustained CX program success, with core offerings that include strategic advising, customer acquisition, and customer lifecycle management. This expertise in digital marketing and experience management complements Wipro Digital's capabilities across digital engineering, architecture and design. Rational Interaction's deep CX expertise and Wipro's global scale and industry expertise will provide companies and their CMOs with the comprehensive digital programs and journeys needed in today's customer-centric world.

"This acquisition comes at a time when companies increasingly compete solely on CX, and the market for CX spending is growing exponentially," said Rajan Kohli, President and Head, Wipro Digital, Wipro Limited. "Discovering, refining and optimizing the customer experience from first impression through repeat sale requires best-in-class talent, unique marketing technologies and methodologies, and the ability to scale and demonstrate payback quickly. Together, Wipro and Rational Interaction are a perfect combination for CMOs."

The end-customer in almost every industry, but especially the hi-tech industry, is being constantly redefined. As a result, customer and channel partner journeys need to be re-imagined.

"Capturing customer sentiment in real time and using AI to engage with customers in more meaningful ways will drive higher engagement, purchase and loyalty. Rational Interaction's and Wipro's combined capability provides an end-to-end solution for clients, who know they have to compete on customer experience," said Nitin Parab, Sr. Vice-President and Global Head, Technology Business Unit, Wipro Limited.

Founded in 2009, Rational Interaction is headquartered in Washington with more than 300 employees worldwide and offices in Seattle and Bellevue, WA; Dublin; and Sydney. Founded and led by women, the company has become one of Washington state's 100 largest privately-held companies with a roster of Fortune 50 clients.

"As companies continue their digital transformation journeys, we see CMOs increasingly stepping in as the leaders of these initiatives, tasked with representing the voice of the customer and ensuring that the digital transformation pays off the brand promise. Wipro's global presence and partnerships with industry leaders provides an opportunity to scale Rational Interaction's CX offerings, building on our success in developing and launching brand-defining campaigns," said Kahly Berg, CEO, Rational Interaction.

"The customer journey has never been more complex and partnering with an industry leader such as Rational Interaction boosts our ability to create innovative, effective and scalable campaigns that drive brand loyalty while increasing customer retention and sales conversion. We partner with Rational Interaction to deliver marketing programs from a customer first perspective and create seamless brand experiences that continue to evolve to meet the needs of our constantly changing business landscape," said Richard Black, Vice President of Marketing for Acer.

Rational Interaction will continue to grow and service its clients, with no plans to reduce its current staff, as it integrates with Wipro Digital.

Investment Bank CG / Petsky Prunier, part of Canaccord Genuity, served as exclusive financial advisor to Rational Interaction in the transaction.

About Wipro Digital

Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of Wipro, collaborates and iterates with clients to deliver customer-centered digital transformation. Working at the intersection of strategy, design and technology, we derive insight, shape interaction, drive integration and unlock innovation for our clients. We apply Customer Journey Engineering to create extraordinary experiences for global brands, businesses and their customers at scale.

Learn more at wiprodigital.com or @WiproDigital

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Rational Interaction

Rational is a customer experience (CX) solutions firm that brings the strategic capabilities of a consultancy together with the creative and digital prowess of an agency. We think about ways to lift the overall customer experience from acquisition to advocacy and bring multi-disciplinary teams together to build comprehensive CX solutions. We address not just a singular ask from our clients but work to see how that ask connects into the broader range of touchpoints their customers will experience throughout the buying journey. Based in Seattle, Washington, our clients consist of some of the world's biggest brands. For more information, visit http://www.rationalcx.com.

