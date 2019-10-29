Wipro Launches Next Generation Engineering and Innovation Center in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the opening of the next generation engineering and innovation center in Richmond, Virginia, to accelerate innovation for local startups and clients, that will create 200 additional jobs in the Richmond area by 2021.

Wipro employs over 500 professionals across the state of Virginia of whom 420 are in the Richmond area.

Wipro's new 10,000 square-foot facility will focus on full-stack engineering solutions, customer experience and accelerators across cybersecurity, cloud, digital and DevOps. It will also host customized visits, workshops on design thinking and innovation, and projects featuring collaboration across different industries.

Additionally, Wipro will partner with local startups to share expertise and domain-focused use cases that can be scaled for the enterprise, benefiting large and small businesses alike. The Center's technologies, training and expertise will also be made available to education professionals, community leaders and policy makers.

"We deeply value Virginia's reputation for innovation, commerce, academic excellence, and world-class engineering talent and are excited to further invest and expand our operations here," said Angan Guha, Senior Vice President & Global Head, BFSI, Wipro Limited. "Business agility and innovation are critical to succeed in the Digital Age, and the investment in our new Engineering and Innovation Center brings these two elements closer to our clients. This will enable us to scale our market-leading partnerships with start-up leaders and large enterprise customers whose innovations continue to transform their industries."

"We are proud that a leading IT company such as Wipro has chosen to invest in Henrico County, where a skilled workforce and top-tier universities combine to create the ideal environment for business," said Brian Ball, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade. "Wipro employs over 175,000 people over six continents, and the company's decision to create new jobs in the Greater Richmond region is a strong testament to the area's steady supply of IT talent, which we are confident will meet Wipro's needs for many years to come."

Wipro is currently hiring graduates from Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Virginia, University of Richmond and other local institutions.

Wipro hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Center on October 29, to celebrate local leaders across business, government and education. As part of the opening, Wipro donated 2,500 books in the Hanover and Henrico County school districts in partnership with the nonprofit First Book, to Title 1 elementary schools including Oak Grove-Bellemeade, Laburnum, Longdale, Mechanicsville, and Elmont. This donation is part of Wipro's long-standing commitment to supporting educational programs in every community it operates in.

The Richmond office opening follows the launch of Wipro's Pivotal Software Center of Excellence in Dallas, and the Digital and Technology Center in Minneapolis earlier this year.

